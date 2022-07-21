San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Daily Schedule and Biggest Highlights

After going virtual during the pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con is back with plenty of star-studded panels as it resumes in-person events for the first time in two years, from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

While the schedule may not be as jam-packed as past years, there are still plenty of big studios, networks and celebrities participating in Comic-Con 2022. Among the many highlights are Warner Bros. bringing Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi to discuss Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods while the rumor mill is churning over what Marvel Studios will reveal during its presentation.

But the two biggest panels, perhaps, belong to TV's most buzzed about new series, The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power on Prime Video and House of the Dragon on HBO. Both networks are bringing many of members of its ensemble cast and creative team to offer fans a preview of what's to come from their sci-fi/fantasy sagas.

Below is a schedule of just some of the most notable and anticipated panels, with the list being updated daily with major news and highlights. (All indicated times are in PT.)

Thursday

12:00 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Co-writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley as well as stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant took the stage to share the first trailer as well as discuss the film with ET:

1:00 p.m.: Ghosts

Cast members Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long treated fans with a blooper real for season 1:

This JUST premiered at #SDCC2022, but you know we had to share these bloopers from #GhostsCBS Season One with our Ghosties! #SummerOfGhostspic.twitter.com/EFOWOQqv47 — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) July 21, 2022

1:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary – Class in Session

Star/EP Quinta Brunson as well as cast members Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed that season 2 of the ABC sitcom will have even more episodes when it returns in the fall:

1:30 p.m.: Teen Wolf: The Movie

Creator/showrunner Jeff Davis as well as stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin gushed about reuniting for the film while also welcoming a surprise guest star to the panel:

2:15 p.m.: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Moon Girl Magic!

During their panel, cast members Diamond White, Libe Barer, Fred Tatasciore as well as EP Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn revealed to ET what's to come from the animated series:

2:15 p.m.: National Treasure: Edge of History

Cast members Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed and Lyndon Smith treated fans to a special message from co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones as well as the first official look at the series:

3:30 p.m.: Severance

Patton Oswalt moderated a discussion with EP/director Ben Stiller, creator/EP Dan Erickson and stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock. Ahead of the panel, Stiller shared a look inside the show's activation at Comic-Con:

Friday

10:30 a.m.: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Cast Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Ben Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafindin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxin Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Prime Video. Hall H.

11:45 a.m.: Marvel Studios Animation

Panelists: Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more. Marvel Studios. Ballroom 20.

12:30 p.m.: Tales of the Walking Dead

Panelists: Moderator Chris Hardwick, CCO of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/EP Channing Powell, director/EP Michael Satrazemis, cast Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez and additional stars pending. AMC. Hall H.

1:30 p.m.: The Walking Dead

Panelists: Moderator Chris Hardwick, CCO of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/EP Angela Kang, EP/director/Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero, cast Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff. AMC. Hall H.

2:45 p.m.: The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Panelists: Creators/EPs Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, EP Maril Davis, cast Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

3:00 p.m.: Keanu Reeves BRZRKR The Immortal Saga Continues

Panelists: Keanu Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, and screenwriter on the BRZRKR film Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon (editor-in-chief, BOOM! Studios), Eric Harburn (executive editor, BOOM! Studios), and Stephen Christy (president, development, BOOM! Studios). Hall H.

Saturday

10:00 a.m.: Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

Panelists: Cast Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller. Paramount+. Ballroom 20.

10:15 a.m.: Warner Bros. Theatrical Session: Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Panelists: Cast Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, and more. Warner Bros. Hall H.

11:30 a.m.: House of the Dragon

Panelists: Co-creator/EP George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/EP/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/EP/director Miguel Sapochnik, cast Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey. HBO. Hall H.

12:45 p.m.: Star Trek Universe Panel

Panelists: Cast Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, EPs Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry (Picard); cast Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis, creator/EP Mike McMahan, Kurtzman and Roddenberry (Lower Decks); cast Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and Paul Wesley, executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Kurtzman and Roddenberry (Strange New Worlds). Paramount+. Hall H.

2:00 p.m.: Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Panelists: EP Mark Johnson, creator/writer/showrunner Rolin Jones, cast Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian and Production Designer Mara LePere Schloop. AMC. Ballroom 20.

4:00 p.m.: The Players of Mythic Quest

Panelists: Creator/EP Megan Ganz, EP/star David Hornsby, cast Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

5:00 p.m.: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Panelists: Marvel President Kevin Feige and TBA cast of MCU series and films. Marvel Studios. Hall H.

Sunday

11:00 a.m.: Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil

Panelists: Author/EP Soman Chainani shares first look at film starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh. Netflix. TBD.

1:15 p.m.: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows

Panelists: Stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal, EP/writers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson, co-EP/directors Yana Gorskaya and Kyle Newacheck. FX. Hall H.

