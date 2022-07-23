'Thunderbolts' Team-Up Confirmed During Marvel's Comic-Con Panel

Thunderbolts are go! Marvel officially announced the antihero team-up will be coming to the big screen during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night.

Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed the news as he introduced Marvel's Phase 5 slate of film and streaming projects. The Thunderbolts film will cap off the Phase 5 slate, with a planned release date on July 26, 2024.

The cast has yet to be announced but previous MCU projects have had fans speculating about possible members, including Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and Tim Roth's Abomination -- as well as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell's John Walker aka U.S. Agent, who fans saw both being recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Black Widow and Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

