Nearly 20 years after the Lord of the Rings trilogy debuted in theaters, the franchise is back with the Prime Video prequel The Rings of Power. During the second day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the creative team and massive ensemble cast took the stage in front of nearly 7,000 fans in Hall H for their panel -- hosted by superfan Stephen Colbert -- to tease what’s to come from the newest installment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic saga.

Additionally, fans were treated to an epic, new extended trailer for season 1, which is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and stars Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Ben Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafindin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxin Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete and Owain Arthur.

McKay shared that it's been a four-and-a-half-year process to bring this show to fans' screens -- which included working with Tolkien scholars to create the series' original characters. This new installment, he shared, is about "reintroducing this world, and the return of evil... We wanted to find a huge Tolkien-ien mega epic."

During the panel, several of the cast members and creative team talked about joining the franchise and expanding the on-screen world of Lord of the Rings with the new series adapted from the appendices of the original books.

"It’s a human story," Payne shared of the new saga. "How far in the darkness would you go to protect the ones you love?"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

