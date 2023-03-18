Best iPad Deals: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now
It's been a few months since we've seen all-time low prices for Apple's previous-generation iPads. If you've been eyeing an iPad, today's a great time to buy a new one or get an upgrade with Amazon's sale.
Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the 2021 iPad — marking it down to its lowest price of 2023. Down from $479, the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is on sale for $389. Apple's previous-gen iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This iPad deal is available in both silver and space gray.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful. Right now, the fifth-gen iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display is on sale at Amazon. You can save $70 on the 256GB WiFi model in five colors along with $49 off the 64GB WiFi and Cellular model.
Both storage sizes of the Wi-Fi-only model are on sale for up to $70 off in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. You can also upgrade to 256GB of storage and still save $100.
For more tablets to buy in 2023, check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of this week's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More
Save Up to $500 On Apple MacBook Pros, Plus More Laptop Deals
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Weekend
Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Winter
AirPods Pro Are 20% Off Right Now, Plus More of the Best Apple Deals
10 Apple Watch Chargers and Charging Stations That Stay Put
The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now