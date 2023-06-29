This weekend, we’re looking forward to all the barbecues, fireworks, and the Fourth of July sales — especially the best beauty deals, of course. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. With the holiday right around the corner, we've found sales on everything you need to refresh your daily skincare and makeup staples.

From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, the best 4th of July beauty deals have you covered. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleanser after enjoying endless hours under the sun, retailers like Ulta and Credo Beauty are rolling out steep discounts on best-selling beauty brands.

We've combed through the best summer sales to find everything actually worth shopping. Stock up on essentials like sunscreen for your face and body, Vitamin C serums to make your skin brighter than 4th of July fireworks, and a lip oil to complete your summery makeup look for less.

No matter what your summer has in store, you'll want to shop all the best 4th of July beauty sales to save on must-have skincare, cosmetics, and hair tools that'll keep you looking your best all season long.

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales Happening Now

Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Get 20% off all of Credo Beauty's best-sellers now through July 4 and save big on all your favorite clean beauty brands from Tower 28, ILIA, Tata Harper and more. 20% OFF CREDO BEAUTY SUMMER SALE Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Take up to 40% off all of Charlotte Tilbury's celebrity-approved and TikTok-loved lip kits, eyeshadow sets, skincare essentials and beautifying gift sets during Charlotte's Big Summer Sale. UP TO 40% OFF CHARLOTTE TILBURY Shop Now

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale event is taking up to 40% off makeup, skincare, and haircare faves until July 15. Save on Tarte, Tula, Florence by Mills, NYX and more. UP TO 40% OFF AT ULTA Shop Now

Soko Glam Soko Glam Soko Glam The K-Beauty retailer is taking 20% off sitewide, including best sellers and award-winners. Whether its cult-status Vitamin C serum, or travel-sized essentials, Soko Glam has everything you need to stock up for the summer season.

20% OFF SOKO GLAM WITH CODE JULY4TH Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore In a sale almost too good to be true, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off on all their legendary products now through July 5. UP TO 25% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Save up to 50% on beauty favorites from Sephora, including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and more. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène Avène Eau Thermale Avène Save 25% on all of your favorite Avène products, site-wide for their Friends & Family Sale going on now. TAKE 25% OFF AVÈNE WITH CODE SUMMER25 Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 25% off Paula's Choice Skincare Sets, featuring amazing combinations of products that will keep your skin tone even, renew radiance, and brighten. 25% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore The Dermstore is offering huge savings to get your routine ready for warm weather, but act fast and use code EXTRA10 for a stackable 10% savings on sale items for up to 50% off! UP TO 50% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

