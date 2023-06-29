The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales to Revitalize Your Routine: Credo Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More
This weekend, we’re looking forward to all the barbecues, fireworks, and the Fourth of July sales — especially the best beauty deals, of course. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. With the holiday right around the corner, we've found sales on everything you need to refresh your daily skincare and makeup staples.
From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, the best 4th of July beauty deals have you covered. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleanser after enjoying endless hours under the sun, retailers like Ulta and Credo Beauty are rolling out steep discounts on best-selling beauty brands.
We've combed through the best summer sales to find everything actually worth shopping. Stock up on essentials like sunscreen for your face and body, Vitamin C serums to make your skin brighter than 4th of July fireworks, and a lip oil to complete your summery makeup look for less.
No matter what your summer has in store, you'll want to shop all the best 4th of July beauty sales to save on must-have skincare, cosmetics, and hair tools that'll keep you looking your best all season long.
The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales Happening Now
Get 20% off all of Credo Beauty's best-sellers now through July 4 and save big on all your favorite clean beauty brands from Tower 28, ILIA, Tata Harper and more.
Take up to 40% off all of Charlotte Tilbury's celebrity-approved and TikTok-loved lip kits, eyeshadow sets, skincare essentials and beautifying gift sets during Charlotte's Big Summer Sale.
Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale event is taking up to 40% off makeup, skincare, and haircare faves until July 15. Save on Tarte, Tula, Florence by Mills, NYX and more.
Save $100 on the new, special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Vinca blue and rosé, with matching Dyson-designed presentation case and exclusive brush and comb.
Save 25% on all of your favorite Avène products, site-wide for their Friends & Family Sale going on now.
Get 25% off Paula's Choice Skincare Sets, featuring amazing combinations of products that will keep your skin tone even, renew radiance, and brighten.
