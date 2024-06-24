Ulta's Summer Sale is here, so it's the best time to stock up on your beauty routine essentials (and find new favorites). The sale runs until July 13, but it's better to shop early before hot items sell out. Ulta is also offering free shipping on orders over $35.

The discounts rotate weekly, so shop what catches your eye today. Some deals are online exclusives, like 25% off fan-favorite sunscreens from La Roche-Posay, making it all the easier to add to cart without leaving home. You'll also find massive savings of up to 50% on Revlon and Kiko Milani only on Ulta's website, making it all the more tempting to shop online. Even the Shark FlexStyle hairstyling system is on sale for less than half the price of a Dyson Airwrap.

No matter your summer plans, a new selfie-friendly lipstick and floral perfume make effortless summer beauty upgrades (and will have passersby asking, "What scent are you wearing?"). Whether you want to treat yourself with new skin care, hair care or beauty tools, this sale has something for everyone. Scroll on for a few top picks.

Best Ulta Summer Beauty Deals

Ouai Detox Shampoo Ulta Ouai Detox Shampoo Score up to 45% off jumbo-sized hair care from Redken, Paul Mitchell, Pureology and more. Ouai Detox Shampoo clarifies and helps remove build-up for a fresh scalp and hair. $40 $35 Shop Now

