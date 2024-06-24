Shop
Beauty & Wellness

Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale Is Here: Shop Yves Saint Laurent, Revlon, RoC and More Top Brands Up to 50% Off

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale
Ulta
By Erica Radol
Updated: 12:51 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Look your best this summer while spending less. Shop new favorites weekly in skin care, makeup, perfume and more.

Ulta's Summer Sale is here, so it's the best time to stock up on your beauty routine essentials (and find new favorites). The sale runs until July 13, but it's better to shop early before hot items sell out. Ulta is also offering free shipping on orders over $35.

Shop the Ulta Sale

The discounts rotate weekly, so shop what catches your eye today. Some deals are online exclusives, like 25% off fan-favorite sunscreens from La Roche-Posay, making it all the easier to add to cart without leaving home. You'll also find massive savings of up to 50% on Revlon and Kiko Milani only on Ulta's website, making it all the more tempting to shop online. Even the Shark FlexStyle hairstyling system is on sale for less than half the price of a Dyson Airwrap.

No matter your summer plans, a new selfie-friendly lipstick and floral perfume make effortless summer beauty upgrades (and will have passersby asking, "What scent are you wearing?"). Whether you want to treat yourself with new skin care, hair care or beauty tools, this sale has something for everyone. Scroll on for a few top picks.

Best Ulta Summer Beauty Deals

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Ulta

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.

$300 $250

Shop Now

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Bare Affair

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Bare Affair
Ulta

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Bare Affair

Revlon's Super Lustrous lipstick is a classic for moisturizing, high-color-payoff, long-wearing lip colors. 

$10 $7

Shop Now

Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil

Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil
Ulta

Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil

Score 20% off Tree Hut's body scrubs, lotions and other staples like this shave oil for silky smooth skin all summer. 

$13 $10

Shop Now

L'ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer

L'ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer
Ulta

L'ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer

Take lazy girl summer to new heights with this top-rated blow-dryer brush while it is 30% off. It has a nearly five-star rating among over 10,000 reviews. 

$69 $48

Shop Now

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum
Ulta

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum

The classic warm-weather Yves Saint Laurent perfume is a hard-to-resist 40% off the 1-oz size. 

$87 $52

Shop Now

RoC Retinol Line Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle for Dark Circles Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Line Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle for Dark Circles Eye Cream
Ulta

RoC Retinol Line Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle for Dark Circles Eye Cream

Select skin care is buy-one-get-one 40% off. RoC's eye cream is said to help with puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles.

$30

Buy one, get one 40% off

Shop Now

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
Ulta

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

From Tracee Ellis Ross, Pattern Beauty's best-selling conditioner is a must-have for curly heads. 

$28-$49

Buy one, get one 50% off

Shop Now

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Ulta

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Select shades of best-selling eye makeup are 30% off, like this Bobbi Brown eyeshadow. 

$32 $24

Shop Now

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic
Ulta

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic

Dry shampoo is a summer staple to combat sweat and oiliness. 

$12-$21 $9-$17

Shop Now

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
Ulta

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Philosophy's hero cleanser is said to melt away dirt, oil and makeup while hydrating the skin.

$28-$54 $20-$39

Shop Now

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ulta

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Score up to 45% off jumbo-sized hair care from Redken, Paul Mitchell, Pureology and more. Ouai Detox Shampoo clarifies and helps remove build-up for a fresh scalp and hair.

$40 $35

Shop Now

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
Ulta

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel

Apres-sun skin gets an "oooh ahh" with this cooling gel. 

$11

Buy one, get one 40% off

Shop Now

