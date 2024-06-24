Look your best this summer while spending less. Shop new favorites weekly in skin care, makeup, perfume and more.
Ulta's Summer Sale is here, so it's the best time to stock up on your beauty routine essentials (and find new favorites). The sale runs until July 13, but it's better to shop early before hot items sell out. Ulta is also offering free shipping on orders over $35.
The discounts rotate weekly, so shop what catches your eye today. Some deals are online exclusives, like 25% off fan-favorite sunscreens from La Roche-Posay, making it all the easier to add to cart without leaving home. You'll also find massive savings of up to 50% on Revlon and Kiko Milani only on Ulta's website, making it all the more tempting to shop online. Even the Shark FlexStyle hairstyling system is on sale for less than half the price of a Dyson Airwrap.
No matter your summer plans, a new selfie-friendly lipstick and floral perfume make effortless summer beauty upgrades (and will have passersby asking, "What scent are you wearing?"). Whether you want to treat yourself with new skin care, hair care or beauty tools, this sale has something for everyone. Scroll on for a few top picks.
Best Ulta Summer Beauty Deals
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Bare Affair
Revlon's Super Lustrous lipstick is a classic for moisturizing, high-color-payoff, long-wearing lip colors.
Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil
Score 20% off Tree Hut's body scrubs, lotions and other staples like this shave oil for silky smooth skin all summer.
L'ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer
Take lazy girl summer to new heights with this top-rated blow-dryer brush while it is 30% off. It has a nearly five-star rating among over 10,000 reviews.
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum
The classic warm-weather Yves Saint Laurent perfume is a hard-to-resist 40% off the 1-oz size.
RoC Retinol Line Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle for Dark Circles Eye Cream
Select skin care is buy-one-get-one 40% off. RoC's eye cream is said to help with puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles.
Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
From Tracee Ellis Ross, Pattern Beauty's best-selling conditioner is a must-have for curly heads.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Select shades of best-selling eye makeup are 30% off, like this Bobbi Brown eyeshadow.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic
Dry shampoo is a summer staple to combat sweat and oiliness.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
Philosophy's hero cleanser is said to melt away dirt, oil and makeup while hydrating the skin.
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Score up to 45% off jumbo-sized hair care from Redken, Paul Mitchell, Pureology and more. Ouai Detox Shampoo clarifies and helps remove build-up for a fresh scalp and hair.
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
Apres-sun skin gets an "oooh ahh" with this cooling gel.
