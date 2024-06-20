Shop sunscreen, self-tanners and bronzing drops from top brands. Act quickly; the sale is only for a few days.
There's no time like a blistering heat wave to acknowledge that summer is here. If you have yet to stock up on sunscreen and other summer skincare staples, the time is now. Thankfully, Ulta is having a buy-one-get-one 50% off sale until June 22 to help get you summer-ready. The deal applies to many of the best sunscreen brands, like Vacation, La Roche Posay, Coola, Sun Bum and many more.
Also included in this sale are self-tanners, bronzing drops and Vacation's coveted perfumes and candles. Just add two to your shopping cart to see the discount.
Shop Ulta's Summer Skincare Sale
There are so many options, including mineral and chemical sunscreens, for the face and body. Ulta has a great selection whether you are looking for one that doubles as a primer under makeup for everyday wear or a high SPF for those long summer days spent outdoors.
Shop the choice picks below, but act quickly; the sale will only last a bit longer than an ice cream cone on a hot summer day.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50
La Roche-Posay makes some of the most well-loved sunscreens. This 100% mineral option gets a lot of love in the reviews.
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse
The sunscreen that looks like a sweet treat is included in the sale.
Bondi Sands Salon Quality Self Tanning Foam
This self-tanner is enriched with aloe vera and coconut and is the safer way to get a sunkissed glow (as opposed to baking in the sun). One review says it is the "Best of them all! And I've tried them ALL!"
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam
Coco & Eve's Bronzing Foam is available in three shades and is one of the top-rated self-tanners at Ulta.
Sun Bum Travel Size Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
The three-ounce and one-ounce sizes of Sun Bum's popular mineral sunblock are both on sale. Grabbing a few travel-sized tubes is a smart idea for stashing in bags and beach totes.
Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 - Guava Mango
Coola's continuous non-aerosol, water-resistant sunscreen spray with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection is said to have anti-aging benefits.
Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30
Don't forget to protect your hair and scalp. Coola's organic scalp and hair sunscreen is non-greasy sun protection that helps prevent UV color fade.
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Lotion SPF 60+
Neutrogena's popular sunscreen is said to be lightweight and hydrating.
Vacation After Sun Gel
Aloe vera, cucumber, vitamin E, niacinamide and other skin-loving ingredients help make this after-sun gel serious slathering comfort.
Vacation Chardonnay SPF30 Lip Oil
Another oft-overlooked area is your lips, which also need all the sun protection. Vacation's Chardonnay Lip Oil is flavored like caramel vanilla and is full of skincare ingredients.
