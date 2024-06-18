Shop
Supergoop Sunscreen Is on Rare Sale Right Now: Stock Up on SPF Must-Haves for Summer

Supergoop Sale
Supergoop!
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:55 PM PDT, June 18, 2024

The Supergoop! sale at Saks Fifth Avenue will save you 15% on SPF-powered bestsellers.

As temperatures heat up, you've likely already flocked outdoors to enjoy the summertime weather. Heat waves keep coming and going, so it’s important to keep your skin’s health in mind. If your sunscreen supply could use a restock, we found a secret Supergoop sale going on at Skas Fifth Avenue right now.

For a limited time, Supergoop's range of SPF products are 15% off. Summer officially starts in just two days, so now's the time to start incorporating SPF into your everyday skincare routine.

Shop the Supergoop Sale

Praised by both experts and celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney, Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine. To make the process easy, the brand creates non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF options for both the face and body.

This Supergoop sale includes bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen all discounted to help keep you protected this season. Below, we've rounded up the best Supergoop deals to shop from Saks Fifth Avenue before your next day at the pool or beach.

Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Saks Fifth Avenue

Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

Save on Supergoop's daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. This easy-to-wear SPF is formulated for all skin types, tones, and routines with a barely-there, non-greasy finish.

$34 $29

$34 $29

Shop Now

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
Saks Fidfth Avenue

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Glowscreen is a glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin and primes for makeup. Your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$38 $32

$38 $32

Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40
Saks Fifth Avenue

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40

Take Unseen Sunscreen from head to toe with this invisible SPF. It delivers the moisturizing, fast-absorbing power of Supergoop's bestseller for face and optimizes it for your body.

$42 $36

$42 $36

Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Saks Fifth Avenue

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, Unseen Sunscreen is loved for its untraceable, weightless wear that's great for all skin types and skin tones. 

$38 $32 

$38 $32

Shop Now

Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Saks Fifth Avenue

Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid works to brighten the skin, reduce redness and prevent the appearance of dark spots.

$48 $41

$48 $41

Shop Now

