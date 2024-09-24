Replenish your makeup bag with 20% off Kosas bestsellers during the brand's epic Friends & Family Sale.
Fall is officially here, so it's time to update your makeup bag for the new season. Gone are the days of heavy foundation as we make the necessary changes to our regimens for ample hydration and protection. The good news is that Kosas, the skincare-infused beauty brand, is kicking off the fall with an epic sale.
Now through Tuesday, October 1, the Kosas Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Now's your chance to stock up on cult-favorite makeup and skincare for the cooler months ahead, including TikTok-viral formulas like the ultra-creamy Revealer Concealer and hydrating BB Burst gel cream.
Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin. Bieber gets date night-ready with Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she told Vogue she applies along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.” “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said while walking through her routine.
From the complexion-polishing concealer to moisturizing brow gels and lipsticks, you'll discover a plethora of must-have makeup at the Kosas Friends & Family Sale. Ahead, shop the best deals before it's too late.
Revealer Concealer
Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
Wet Stick
The perfect fall lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips.
Cloud Set Setting Powder
Lock your makeup in place with the velvety-soft Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder.
Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more.
Weightless Lip Color
This Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow-adored lipstick is available in so many fall-ready shades, including this wearable pink.
BB Burst
This best-selling tinted gel cream delivers light buildable coverage and a hydrated, natural finish.
DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix.
Air Brow - Clear
Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel.
Chemistry Deodorant
Don't sleep on Kosas' body care products — this best-selling deodorant fights off body odor using a skin-brightening blend of alpha-hydroxy acids.
The Sun Show
Get a golden hour glow with this talc-free bronzer, made with moisturizing shea butter.
Wet Lip Oil Gloss
This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with the help of peptides for a fuller pout.
Glow I.V.
Kosas' latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter.
Good Body Skin
Don't just exfoliate your face. This body wash uses AHAs to help you get smoother skin all over in a new lick-your-skin-off creamsicle scent.
