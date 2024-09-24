Shop
Kosas Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Hailey Bieber's Favorite Concealer and More Beauty Must-Haves

Kosas Summer Sale
Kosas
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:51 AM PDT, September 24, 2024

Replenish your makeup bag with 20% off Kosas bestsellers during the brand's epic Friends & Family Sale.

Fall is officially here, so it's time to update your makeup bag for the new season. Gone are the days of heavy foundation as we make the necessary changes to our regimens for ample hydration and protection. The good news is that Kosas, the skincare-infused beauty brand, is kicking off the fall with an epic sale. 

Now through Tuesday, October 1, the Kosas Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Now's your chance to stock up on cult-favorite makeup and skincare for the cooler months ahead, including TikTok-viral formulas like the ultra-creamy Revealer Concealer and hydrating BB Burst gel cream.

Shop the Kosas Sale

Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey BieberOlivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin. Bieber gets date night-ready with Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she told Vogue she applies along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.” “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said while walking through her routine.

From the complexion-polishing concealer to moisturizing brow gels and lipsticks, you'll discover a plethora of must-have makeup at the Kosas Friends & Family Sale. Ahead, shop the best deals before it's too late.

Revealer Concealer

Revealer Concealer
Kosas

Revealer Concealer

Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Wet Stick

Wet Stick
Kosas

Wet Stick

The perfect fall lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips.

$24 $19

Shop Now

Cloud Set Setting Powder

Cloud Set Setting Powder
Kosas

Cloud Set Setting Powder

Lock your makeup in place with the velvety-soft Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder. 

$36 $29

Shop Now

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
Kosas

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more.

$42 $34

Shop Now

Weightless Lip Color

Weightless Lip Color
Kosas

Weightless Lip Color

This Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow-adored lipstick is available in so many fall-ready shades, including this wearable pink.

$26 $21

Shop Now

BB Burst

BB Burst
Kosas

BB Burst

This best-selling tinted gel cream delivers light buildable coverage and a hydrated, natural finish.

$38 $30

Shop Now

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
Kosas

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++

This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Air Brow - Clear

Air Brow - Clear
Kosas

Air Brow - Clear

Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel. 

$24 $19

Shop Now

Chemistry Deodorant

Chemistry Deodorant
Kosas

Chemistry Deodorant

Don't sleep on Kosas' body care products — this best-selling deodorant fights off body odor using a skin-brightening blend of alpha-hydroxy acids.

$16 $13

Shop Now

The Sun Show

The Sun Show
Kosas

The Sun Show

Get a golden hour glow with this talc-free bronzer, made with moisturizing shea butter.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Wet Lip Oil Gloss
Kosas

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with the help of peptides for a fuller pout.

$22 $18

Shop Now

Glow I.V.

Glow I.V.
Kosas

Glow I.V.

Kosas' latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Good Body Skin

Good Body Skin
Kosas

Good Body Skin

Don't just exfoliate your face. This body wash uses AHAs to help you get smoother skin all over in a new lick-your-skin-off creamsicle scent.

$22 $18

Shop Now

