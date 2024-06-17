Shop
Walmart+ Week 2024: Shop the Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Erica Radol
Published: 2:16 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Get hot deals on luxe beauty products with prices that feel like Black Friday in June. Walmart+ Week has savings galore.

Walmart may not be the first store to come to mind when shopping for luxury skincare and beauty products. But, as it turns out, the massive retailer is chock full of authorized high-end products — often at the deeply discounted prices you expect while shopping there. During Walmart+ Week, the Premium Beauty section is so full of additionally discounted deals that you may be tempted to buy an entire year's of beauty essentials now.

Walmart+ Week runs from June 17-23, 2024, so we checked out some of the best beauty bargains. 

Try Walmart+ for Free

The beauty deals cover a range of categories: perfumes, makeup, skincare, and hair — pretty much everything to keep you styled and posh from head to toe. All the most popular brands are featured, too. Shop bestselling products from Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, GrandeLash and more.

Some of the deals require a Walmart+ account, but the store is offering huge savings across the board this week. Scroll on for a few shopper favorites. 

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

For a refreshing treat, these cucumber-infused eye patches help reduce puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, they're deeply discounted during Walmart+ Week.

$55 $28

Shop Now

GrandeLash

Score a three-month supply of this best-selling lash enhancer while on sale.

$68 $46

Shop Now

Walmart

If you highlight your hair in the summer, consider saving your strands with bond-repairing products from Olaplex. 

$60 $47

Shop Now

Laneige

Kate Moss has admitted to being a fan of this super hydrating lip mask. 

$22 $15

Shop Now

Color Wow

This popular hair styling product is said to battle frizzy hair and protect it from humidity, leaving locks sleek, smooth and silky.

$28 $15

Shop Now

Walmart

Right now, grab this 1.7oz bottle at a lower price than the 1oz. The brand boasts that the Advanced Night Repair dramatically reduces all key signs of visible aging. 

$33 $26

Shop Now

St. Tropez

Reviews gush about how well this St. Tropez self-tanner works. Fake a tan and skin the sun damage!

$46 $34

Shop Now

Clinique

Score Clinique's bestselling women's perfume for under $30 while on sale. Happy is a citrus, fruity floral scent.

$91 $27

Shop Now

Walmart

This classic men's cologne has notes of sandalwood, amber, musk and vanilla.

$106 $32

Shop Now

L'Occitane

Made with shea butter, honey and apricot oil, L'Occitane's body lotion will keep skin soft and nourished all summer long. 

$34 $28

Shop Now

Walmart

This small but mighty blow dryer is part of the Walmart+ Week savings. Reviews say things like, "This one was the absolute best choice." 

$46 $25

Shop Now

