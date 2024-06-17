Walmart+ Week 2024: Shop the Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

Get hot deals on luxe beauty products with prices that feel like Black Friday in June. Walmart+ Week has savings galore.
Walmart may not be the first store to come to mind when shopping for luxury skincare and beauty products. But, as it turns out, the massive retailer is chock full of authorized high-end products — often at the deeply discounted prices you expect while shopping there. During Walmart+ Week, the Premium Beauty section is so full of additionally discounted deals that you may be tempted to buy an entire year's of beauty essentials now.
Walmart+ Week runs from June 17-23, 2024, so we checked out some of the best beauty bargains.
The beauty deals cover a range of categories: perfumes, makeup, skincare, and hair — pretty much everything to keep you styled and posh from head to toe. All the most popular brands are featured, too. Shop bestselling products from Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, GrandeLash and more.
Some of the deals require a Walmart+ account, but the store is offering huge savings across the board this week. Scroll on for a few shopper favorites.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
For a refreshing treat, these cucumber-infused eye patches help reduce puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, they're deeply discounted during Walmart+ Week.
GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Score a three-month supply of this best-selling lash enhancer while on sale.
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 8.5 oz & No.5 Conditioner 8.5 oz Combo Pack
If you highlight your hair in the summer, consider saving your strands with bond-repairing products from Olaplex.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX, Berry
Kate Moss has admitted to being a fan of this super hydrating lip mask.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
This popular hair styling product is said to battle frizzy hair and protect it from humidity, leaving locks sleek, smooth and silky.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum, 1.7 Oz
Right now, grab this 1.7oz bottle at a lower price than the 1oz. The brand boasts that the Advanced Night Repair dramatically reduces all key signs of visible aging.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Reviews gush about how well this St. Tropez self-tanner works. Fake a tan and skin the sun damage!
Clinique Happy Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume for Women
Score Clinique's bestselling women's perfume for under $30 while on sale. Happy is a citrus, fruity floral scent.
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau De Toilette, Cologne for Men, 6.7 oz
This classic men's cologne has notes of sandalwood, amber, musk and vanilla.
L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Lotion
Made with shea butter, honey and apricot oil, L'Occitane's body lotion will keep skin soft and nourished all summer long.
Cowin 1800W Professional Hair Dryer with Diffuser Ionic Conditioning
This small but mighty blow dryer is part of the Walmart+ Week savings. Reviews say things like, "This one was the absolute best choice."
