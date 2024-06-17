Walmart+ Week 2024: Shop the Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

Walmart may not be the first store to come to mind when shopping for luxury skincare and beauty products. But, as it turns out, the massive retailer is chock full of authorized high-end products — often at the deeply discounted prices you expect while shopping there. During Walmart+ Week, the Premium Beauty section is so full of additionally discounted deals that you may be tempted to buy an entire year's of beauty essentials now.

Walmart+ Week runs from June 17-23, 2024, so we checked out some of the best beauty bargains.

The beauty deals cover a range of categories: perfumes, makeup, skincare, and hair — pretty much everything to keep you styled and posh from head to toe. All the most popular brands are featured, too. Shop bestselling products from Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, GrandeLash and more.

Some of the deals require a Walmart+ account, but the store is offering huge savings across the board this week. Scroll on for a few shopper favorites.

