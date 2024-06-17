Bath and Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale, the biggest sale of the year, has returned and the deals are too good to miss.
Whether you're a '90s baby or simply love Bath & Body Works' cornucopia of scents, now's your chance to score massive discounts on all your favorite scented body and home products. Until June 24, the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 75% off sitewide. With prices slashed on everything from body care staples and three-wick candles to a recent Bridgerton collab, the retailer's biggest sale of the year is not one to miss.
Shop the Bath & Body Works Sale
Just in time for this summer's Semi-Annual Sale, the brand brought back all of your nostalgic favorites, like Cucumber Melon, Freesia, and Cherry Blossom. Besides those beloved scents, Bath & Body Works also launched new body care scents, like Berry Waffle Cone, Whipped Coconut Milkshake, Toasted Cinnamon Sugar, and Velvet Amber Woods.
TikTok is aflutter with hauls and people saying they can't believe how much they got for so little money. The entire Men's collection is on sale, so it's practically a scent heaven for fans! Ahead, we picked a few winning products to shop now, but make sure you hurry — these products won't last long at these prices and deals are changing daily.
Best Bath & Body Works Deals
Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works aromatherapy products are some of the brand's most popular. The Stress Relief candle with notes of fresh spearmint, clary sage and eucalyptus leaf will help soothe all your troubles.
Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist
One of the scents released just for this big semi-annual event, Cotton Candy Clouds is notes of spun sugar, pink berries and whipped vanilla. Oh, yum.
Cucumber Melon Cleansing Gel Hand Soap
The Cucumber Melon scent is back for this sale. Don't miss out on this summertime classic, available in hand soap, body products and more.
Cherry Blossom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Watermelon, plum, cherry blossom, freesia and soft sandalwood are notes in the cult-favorite scent, Cherry Blossom.
Berry Waffle Cone 3-Wick Candle
What are more perfect scents for a home this season than summer berries, golden waffle cone and creamy vanilla? It's a perfect treat.
Whipped Coconut Milkshake Fine Fragrance Mist
Fragrance notes of vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut and sugared amber come together for a delectable scent. It was released just for the big sale event.
Wild Madagascar Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
According to the brand, this smells like the most intriguing, exhilarating vanilla ever. It's also available in body lotion, body spray and more goods.
Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance Refill
The brand's popular Wallflowers are also deeply discounted. Today only, enter code SUMMERHAUL to get refills for just $3 each. Your home is going to smell so good!
Chasing Fireflies Creamy Body Scrub
Don't forget to grab some body scrub to keep skin exfoliated this summer.
Fruity Sherbet Scoop Body Wash
Rainbow sherbet, zesty orange and sun-kissed strawberry make this body wash pure confection heaven.
