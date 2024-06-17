Whether you're a '90s baby or simply love Bath & Body Works' cornucopia of scents, now's your chance to score massive discounts on all your favorite scented body and home products. Until June 24, the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 75% off sitewide. With prices slashed on everything from body care staples and three-wick candles to a recent Bridgerton collab, the retailer's biggest sale of the year is not one to miss.

Shop the Bath & Body Works Sale

Just in time for this summer's Semi-Annual Sale, the brand brought back all of your nostalgic favorites, like Cucumber Melon, Freesia, and Cherry Blossom. Besides those beloved scents, Bath & Body Works also launched new body care scents, like Berry Waffle Cone, Whipped Coconut Milkshake, Toasted Cinnamon Sugar, and Velvet Amber Woods.

TikTok is aflutter with hauls and people saying they can't believe how much they got for so little money. The entire Men's collection is on sale, so it's practically a scent heaven for fans! Ahead, we picked a few winning products to shop now, but make sure you hurry — these products won't last long at these prices and deals are changing daily.

Best Bath & Body Works Deals

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works aromatherapy products are some of the brand's most popular. The Stress Relief candle with notes of fresh spearmint, clary sage and eucalyptus leaf will help soothe all your troubles. $25 $11 Shop Now

