The 15 Best Summer Candles To Welcome the New Season — Shop Lafco, Nest, Yankee Candle and More

Nest
Nest Candles
By Erica Radol
Published: 10:40 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Usher in summer by filling your home with fragrance notes that send you to your warm-weather happy place.

For many, summertime is the best time of the year, with leisurely evenings, juicy fruits and perfect ocean days. What better way to usher in the new season than filling your home with new summer-perfect scented candles? Whether you are a sage smudger, a tropical-cocktail lover or a beach bunny, there’s a scent that will spark happiness now while waiting for the weekend. 

Summer is the time to pack away those woody, spiced and apple-pie candles and debut light florals, aquatic, citrus or fruit-inspired aromas to lift your emotions to match the rising thermometer. Below, you will find a great selection of candles that have summer written all over them. 

There are candles from everyone's favorite brands: Lafco, Nest, Yankee Candle, Homesick and many more. Or maybe it's time to find some new perfect picks — it's up to you. But since summer will be here any moment, stock up now to welcome the new season. 

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle, Pink Sands

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle, Pink Sands
Yankee Candle Studio

Yankee Candle Studio Medium Candle, Pink Sands

A perfect petite candle to usher in warm-weather vibes anyplace in your home. The fragrance is a fruity floral with notes of beach sands.

$16 $10

Shop Now

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, North Carolina

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, North Carolina
Amazon

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, North Carolina

While Homesick candles offer up all 50 states, this down-home blackberry, peach and tobacco blend is summer-ready.

Nest Fragrances Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Classic Candle

Nest Fragrances Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Classic Candle
Nest Fragrances

Nest Fragrances Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Classic Candle

Rosewater, geranium, salted amber and white woods are warm-weather notes that reviews call the best scent ever. Sunlit yuzu and neroli is another summer perfect aroma.

Apotheke Luxury Scented Candles for Home, Sea Salt Grapefruit

Apotheke Luxury Scented Candles for Home, Sea Salt Grapefruit
Amazon

Apotheke Luxury Scented Candles for Home, Sea Salt Grapefruit

A salty tang accompanied by black pepper, grapefruit, cool mint and tarragon infuse your home with warm-weather vibes.

$44

Apply Coupon for 5% Off

Shop Now

Harlem Candle Company Vintage Garden Luxury Candle

Harlem Candle Company Vintage Garden Luxury Candle
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Vintage Garden Luxury Candle

Marjoram, mandarin, wild berries, rose, absinthe and strawberry musk are the perfect scent notes to welcome summer into your home.

Lafco New York Classic Candle, Fresh Cut Gardenia

Lafco New York Classic Candle, Fresh Cut Gardenia
Lafco New York

Lafco New York Classic Candle, Fresh Cut Gardenia

The floral scent of gardenia, cedar and orange blossom is summer-ready.

Magnificent 101 Long Lasting Pure White Sage Smudge Candle

Magnificent 101 Long Lasting Pure White Sage Smudge Candle
Magnificent 101

Magnificent 101 Long Lasting Pure White Sage Smudge Candle

If you welcome a new season with smudging, this sage-scented soy candle is the perfect low-smoke manifestation candle.

$14 $10

Shop Now

A Cheerful Giver 95hr 20oz Scented Candle - Juicy Peach

A Cheerful Giver 95hr 20oz Scented Candle - Juicy Peach
A Cheerful Giver

A Cheerful Giver 95hr 20oz Scented Candle - Juicy Peach

Juicy peaches are synonymous with summer, but the brand offers other scents like lemon butter, if that is your preference. The containers are country-style adorable.

$21

$20

Malin+Goetz Highly Scented, Long Lasting, All Natural, Hand Poured, Luxury Wax Blend, Aromatic Candles - Strawberry

Malin+Goetz Highly Scented, Long Lasting, All Natural, Hand Poured, Luxury Wax Blend, Aromatic Candles - Strawberry
Amazon/Malin+Goetz

Malin+Goetz Highly Scented, Long Lasting, All Natural, Hand Poured, Luxury Wax Blend, Aromatic Candles - Strawberry

A fresh, green twist on summer fruit scents, this cruelty-free vegetable-wax strawberry candle has notes of musk and bergamot.  

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented
Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented

Wind-swept palms and coconut milk gives off tropical vibes for a perfect summer candle scent.

$31 $17

Shop Now

Moment at Home Coastal Campfire

Moment at Home Coastal Campfire
Moment at Home

Moment at Home Coastal Campfire

Sea salt, sandalwood, vanilla smoke and more fragrant notes transport you to a beachside campfire.

M&Sense Candle Ocean Breeze Scented, 19.4oz, 110 Hour Long-Lasting Candle

M&Sense Candle Ocean Breeze Scented, 19.4oz, 110 Hour Long-Lasting Candle
M&Sense Candle

M&Sense Candle Ocean Breeze Scented, 19.4oz, 110 Hour Long-Lasting Candle

Double cotton wicks will light your path into summer with an aquatic fruity scent.

$33 $27

Shop Now

La Jolie Muse Watermelon Mint Zest Scented Candle

La Jolie Muse Watermelon Mint Zest Scented Candle
LA Jolie Muse

La Jolie Muse Watermelon Mint Zest Scented Candle

Refreshing watermelon and mint notes may induce cravings for fresh, fruity drinks. 

$33 $26

Shop Now

Vacation Perfume Scented Candle by Vacation

Vacation Perfume Scented Candle by Vacation
Vacation

Vacation Perfume Scented Candle by Vacation

Coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra are the cheeky notes in Vacation's summer fun candles based on the fragrances of the brand's sunscreens.

Homeworx Premium Scented 4-Wick Candle, Rootbeer Float

Homeworx Premium Scented 4-Wick Candle, Rootbeer Float
Homeworx

Homeworx Premium Scented 4-Wick Candle, Rootbeer Float

If summer nostalgia sets you off, this root beer float-scented candle is probably just right.

