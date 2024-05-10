For many, summertime is the best time of the year, with leisurely evenings, juicy fruits and perfect ocean days. What better way to usher in the new season than filling your home with new summer-perfect scented candles? Whether you are a sage smudger, a tropical-cocktail lover or a beach bunny, there’s a scent that will spark happiness now while waiting for the weekend.

Summer is the time to pack away those woody, spiced and apple-pie candles and debut light florals, aquatic, citrus or fruit-inspired aromas to lift your emotions to match the rising thermometer. Below, you will find a great selection of candles that have summer written all over them.

There are candles from everyone's favorite brands: Lafco, Nest, Yankee Candle, Homesick and many more. Or maybe it's time to find some new perfect picks — it's up to you. But since summer will be here any moment, stock up now to welcome the new season.

