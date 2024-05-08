As you await for the debut of 'Bridgerton' season three, we propose preparing with this breathtaking collection.
Dearest gentle reader, we have found a collection of Bridgerton-inspired dinnerware and treats that are so sophisticated, it's simply scandalous.
The Bridgerton Collection, available now at Williams Sonoma, includes lavish libations, sweet teatime delights and elegant tableware with matching decor to host a soiree even Queen Charlotte would want to attend. Perfect for a season three Bridgerton premiere party or a garden tea party this summer, this stunning collection has a spot on our dance card.
Shop the Bridgerton Collection
As we await the upcoming Bridgerton season with bated breath, watching Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) fall in love, we are looking forward to celebrating with refreshments and dinnerware worthy of our favorite characters from the show.
Williams Sonoma has a little bit of everything to host the social affair of the season. The retailer has pre-made drinks that can be served as cocktails or mocktails, boxed baking mixes to whip up strawberry scones or Earl Grey quick bread, whimsical teapot cake pops and so many more stellar sweet treats. They even have teapots, napkins, plates and table runners to decorate your home in the Regencycore fashion trend.
While you have to wait until May 16 to watch the new season of Bridgerton on Netflix, you don't have to delay adding these sumptuous treats and captivating pieces to your cart. Below, shop our favorite items in the Bridgerton Collection at Williams Sonoma.
The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining
First, if you need advice on how to throw the party of the season, this resourceful book features hosting tips, recipe ideas and exclusive stills from the show.
Bridgerton Floral Teapot
You can't host the perfect tea party without a beautiful tea pot to serve your guests, like this charming blue floral option.
Bridgerton Floral Teacup and Saucer (Set of 2)
Make it a matching set with this pair of whimsical teacups and saucers that have the same pattern as the teapot.
Bridgerton Floral Petit Fours (Set of 30)
These Bridgerton floral petit fours are made with strawberry preserves and mascarpone buttercream sandwiched between layers of vanilla poundcake. The bite-sized cakes are then covered in white chocolate fondant and sprinkled with organic wildflowers.
Bridgerton Teapot Cake Pops (Set of 6)
These decadent chocolate cake pops shaped like teapots are some of the cutest confectionaries we've ever seen.
Bridgerton Mixed Dessert Plates (Set of 4)
Your guests will need somewhere to put their snacks and these floral plates are a great option.
Bridgerton Floral Lollipops (Set of 4)
Give your guests a goodie bag at the end of your gathering, and add these adorable floral lollipops in the party favors for an extra-special treat.
Bridgerton Mini Floral Sorbet (Set of 20)
On a hot day, these floral sorbets will be cool and refreshing. Williams Sonoma also has rose-shaped gelato.
Bridgerton Assorted Chocolate Truffles on Chocolate Tray (11 Pieces)
Even the tray these scrumptious chocolate truffles are served on is edible. There's also a similar option with a golden box filled with truffles.
Bridgerton Frame Rice Crispy Treats (Set of 8)
Drenched in red-tinted white chocolate and decorated with gilded baroque frames, these rice crispy treats are magnificent.
Bridgerton Cocktail Napkins (Set of 4)
Williams Sonoma has two types of Bridgerton-themed napkins to choose from: square-shaped cocktail napkins (seen above) and a more traditional rectangular dinner napkin.
Bridgerton Table Runner
Take your tablescape to the next level with this table runner that looks like it came from Regency-era England.
Bridgerton Springerlie Cookies (Set of 12)
These delicate, vanilla-almond cookies are hand-crafted with intricate designs inspired by the show.
Bridgerton Cameo Cookies (Set of 12)
Crispy chocolate cookies are dipped in white chocolate and finished off with an edible paper portrait for these cameo cookies.
Bridgerton Strawberry Scone Mix
For those who enjoy baking, Williams Sonoma has three boxed mixes to create Bridgerton-inspired treats, like this strawberry scone mix. You can also choose from orange cardamom shortbread mix and vanilla Earl Grey quick bread mix.
Bridgerton Baking Crate
Get all the baking mixes, plus lavender honey and passion fruit curd to serve with your creations in this crate.
Bridgerton Mini Scones (Set of 10)
If you're not a baker, opt for this mini-scone collection that come with two scones in each of five flavors: vanilla rose, blackberry lavender, cherry almond, golden raisin and Earl Grey with lemon icing.
Bridgerton Beverage Mix: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz
Combining notes of blood orange blossom and a hint of lime, this beverage mix can be mixed with champagne or seltzer for a refreshing drink. It also comes in honey ginger tonic and elderflower lemonade flavors.
