Dearest gentle reader, we have found a collection of Bridgerton-inspired dinnerware and treats that are so sophisticated, it's simply scandalous.

The Bridgerton Collection, available now at Williams Sonoma, includes lavish libations, sweet teatime delights and elegant tableware with matching decor to host a soiree even Queen Charlotte would want to attend. Perfect for a season three Bridgerton premiere party or a garden tea party this summer, this stunning collection has a spot on our dance card.

Shop the Bridgerton Collection

As we await the upcoming Bridgerton season with bated breath, watching Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) fall in love, we are looking forward to celebrating with refreshments and dinnerware worthy of our favorite characters from the show.

Williams Sonoma has a little bit of everything to host the social affair of the season. The retailer has pre-made drinks that can be served as cocktails or mocktails, boxed baking mixes to whip up strawberry scones or Earl Grey quick bread, whimsical teapot cake pops and so many more stellar sweet treats. They even have teapots, napkins, plates and table runners to decorate your home in the Regencycore fashion trend.

While you have to wait until May 16 to watch the new season of Bridgerton on Netflix, you don't have to delay adding these sumptuous treats and captivating pieces to your cart. Below, shop our favorite items in the Bridgerton Collection at Williams Sonoma.

Bridgerton Floral Teapot Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Floral Teapot You can't host the perfect tea party without a beautiful tea pot to serve your guests, like this charming blue floral option. $70 Shop Now

Bridgerton Table Runner Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Table Runner Take your tablescape to the next level with this table runner that looks like it came from Regency-era England. $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: