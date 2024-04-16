Wedding bells are ready to ring as couples everywhere plan their festive unions. But the first step? A guest list and the invites. Setting the tone and building excitement from the very first nuptial announcement starts with the perfect invitations. Luckily, if you are also a Bridgerton fan — or appreciate the romantic British aesthetic — you can now order Bridgerton-inspired wedding invites from The Knot.

The Knot is a total planning resource for couples. You can search for venues, cakes, photographers, and — of course, bespoke invitations. There are several different Bridgerton designs in the perfect marriage of fairy-tale and real love. There are stately or floral options for whimsical choices that will surely delight your family and guests.

The Bridgerton x The Knot collection is for fans of the hit show and anyone who loves this romantic aesthetic. You can also choose photo-printed save the date cards and an all-in-one invitation style that includes RSVPs. Each design has several customizable options for color, gold foil, paper and more. Scroll through to see a few of the collaboration's jewels so that they may become your object of desire.