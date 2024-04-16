Whether you are a Penelope or a Daphne, these charming designs can help make your special day a little more dreamy.
Wedding bells are ready to ring as couples everywhere plan their festive unions. But the first step? A guest list and the invites. Setting the tone and building excitement from the very first nuptial announcement starts with the perfect invitations. Luckily, if you are also a Bridgerton fan — or appreciate the romantic British aesthetic — you can now order Bridgerton-inspired wedding invites from The Knot.
The Knot is a total planning resource for couples. You can search for venues, cakes, photographers, and — of course, bespoke invitations. There are several different Bridgerton designs in the perfect marriage of fairy-tale and real love. There are stately or floral options for whimsical choices that will surely delight your family and guests.
The Bridgerton x The Knot collection is for fans of the hit show and anyone who loves this romantic aesthetic. You can also choose photo-printed save the date cards and an all-in-one invitation style that includes RSVPs. Each design has several customizable options for color, gold foil, paper and more. Scroll through to see a few of the collaboration's jewels so that they may become your object of desire.
Glamorous Regency Garden All-in-One Wedding Invitations by Bridgerton
We love the all-in-one style with a tear-off RSVP postcard and envelope, which simplify your guests' reply process. The Glamorous Regency Garden exudes a flourishing design reminiscent of Bridgerton gardens.
Elegant Antique Toile Frame Wedding Invitations by Bridgerton
The elegant toile design of this card is gorgeous, and the envelopes have a matching interior that makes the set truly special.
Rose Garden Crest Wedding Invitations by Bridgerton
Give your guests a taste of the Regency era with this floral-framed gold-foiled style.
Formal Wisteria Garden Crest Wedding Invitations by Bridgerton
With several color and paper-type options, the delicate sprawl of wisteria on this classic invite announces your big day in romantic style.
Glamorous Crown Monogram Crest Wedding Invitations by Bridgerton
A luxurious, foil-lined crest encloses your monogram on the front of these wedding invitations, complete with a Bridgerton bee and a regal crown, according to the Knot. We think this design formally announces the union of two crown-worthy people in love.