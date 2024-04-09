Kate Spade is taking an extra 25% off so many stylish new arrivals until April 11.
From floral-patterned crossbody bags to gingham puff sleeve dresses, now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe the spring refresh it deserves — with the help of Kate Spade, of course. Until Thursday, April 11, you can get 25% off select styles when you use the code EXTRA25 at checkout.
Whether you're shopping for an early Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this Kate Spade sale is filled with so many handbags, dresses and sandals that are perfect for spring. Kate Spade's designer bags and clothing typically come at a premium price, but this flash sale is your opportunity to grab new arrivals for less.
We have a feeling that popular finds won't be around for long though. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop before it's too late.
Grace Shoulder Bag
This new shoulder bag is equal parts structured, stylish and endlessly versatile.
Flora Patent Leather 3d Wristlet
Florals? For spring? Yes, please! This wristlet is made from glossy patent leather with a sculptural floral design.
Katy Medium Top-handle Bag
For days when you want to feel perfectly put together, the Katy bag in textured leather has a polished top-handle design to carry everywhere.
Jaylee Slide Sandals
Step out in the jelly shoe trend with blooming florals for a springtime twist.
Bikini Platform Wedges
Featuring cushy neoprene and a pretty bow embellishment, the Bikini wedges are the ultimate spring shoes.
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.
Bleecker Large Tote
Elevate your 9-to-5 style with Kate Spade's new Bleecker tote. It's made from durable Saffiano leather with plenty of room for your everyday essentials, including a 13" laptop.
Polished Slide Sandals
An instant conversation piece, these shoes with a snow globe heel are absolutely adorable. When not wearing these, they'll surely be on display in your closet.
Julia Stripe Wrap Dress
Made from lightweight striped poplin with pretty ruffle accents, this wrap dress screams spring.
Morgan Laptop Bag
Get $100 off an elegant handbag that also fits your 16" laptop. This roomy style is made from scratch-resistant Saffiano leather with polished gold-tone hardware for a luxe look.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
