Get an Extra 25% Off Kate Spade's New Handbags, Sandals and Dresses That Are Perfect for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:27 PM PDT, April 9, 2024

Kate Spade is taking an extra 25% off so many stylish new arrivals until April 11.

From floral-patterned crossbody bags to gingham puff sleeve dresses, now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe the spring refresh it deserves — with the help of Kate Spade, of course. Until Thursday, April 11, you can get 25% off select styles when you use the code EXTRA25 at checkout.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Whether you're shopping for an early Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this Kate Spade sale is filled with so many handbags, dresses and sandals that are perfect for spring. Kate Spade's designer bags and clothing typically come at a premium price, but this flash sale is your opportunity to grab new arrivals for less.

We have a feeling that popular finds won't be around for long though. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop before it's too late.

Grace Shoulder Bag

Grace Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Grace Shoulder Bag

This new shoulder bag is equal parts structured, stylish and endlessly versatile.

$358 $268

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Flora Patent Leather 3d Wristlet

Flora Patent Leather 3d Wristlet
Kate Spade

Flora Patent Leather 3d Wristlet

Florals? For spring? Yes, please! This wristlet is made from glossy patent leather with a sculptural floral design.

$198 $148

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Katy Medium Top-handle Bag

Katy Medium Top-handle Bag
Kate Spade

Katy Medium Top-handle Bag

For days when you want to feel perfectly put together, the Katy bag in textured leather has a polished top-handle design to carry everywhere.

$398 $298

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Jaylee Slide Sandals

Jaylee Slide Sandals
Kate Spade

Jaylee Slide Sandals

Step out in the jelly shoe trend with blooming florals for a springtime twist.

$98 $75

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Bikini Platform Wedges

Bikini Platform Wedges
Kate Spade

Bikini Platform Wedges

Featuring cushy neoprene and a pretty bow embellishment, the Bikini wedges are the ultimate spring shoes.

$148 $111

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348 $248

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Bleecker Large Tote

Bleecker Large Tote
Kate Spade

Bleecker Large Tote

Elevate your 9-to-5 style with Kate Spade's new Bleecker tote. It's made from durable Saffiano leather with plenty of room for your everyday essentials, including a 13" laptop.

$248 $148

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Polished Slide Sandals

Polished Slide Sandals
Kate Spade

Polished Slide Sandals

An instant conversation piece, these shoes with a snow globe heel are absolutely adorable. When not wearing these, they'll surely be on display in your closet.

$198 $148

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress
Kate Spade

Julia Stripe Wrap Dress

Made from lightweight striped poplin with pretty ruffle accents, this wrap dress screams spring.

$398 $298

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Morgan Laptop Bag

Morgan Laptop Bag
Kate Spade

Morgan Laptop Bag

Get $100 off an elegant handbag that also fits your 16" laptop. This roomy style is made from scratch-resistant Saffiano leather with polished gold-tone hardware for a luxe look.

$398 $298

With code EXTRA25

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

