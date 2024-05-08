Shop
Amazon Has Tons of Deals on Best-Selling Skechers: Shop Running and Walking Shoes for the Whole Family

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:44 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

Score the best deals on Skechers running and walking shoes for the whole family this spring and summer.

With spring's arrival brings the promise of more time spent outdoors, it's the perfect time to elevate your shoe game with comfortable yet stylish additions. Luckily for your pockets, Amazon is rolling out deals on beloved Skechers shoes to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes for the new season. 

Shop Skechers on Amazon

Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling long shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. From cozy slip-ons to classic lace-ups, you'll find a plethora of options that will seamlessly enhance your wardrobe, all available at incredible prices.

Whether you're in search of comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with Amazon's Skechers deals. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids.

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes, you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. 

$75 $43

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker, these shoes are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working long shifts.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $26

Shop Now

Skechers Women's D'lux Walker-Infinite Motion Sneaker

Skechers Women's D'lux Walker-Infinite Motion Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's D'lux Walker-Infinite Motion Sneaker

This affordable and comfortable walking shoe from Skechers features an Air-Cooled Memory Foam breathable insole with high-rebound cushioning for maximum comfort with every step.

$79 $64

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

With its textured fabric upper and responsive Ultra Go cushioning, the Skechers Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins offer a casual style that complements any outfit. 

$75 $65

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, this sneaker offers effortless style and comfort.

$90 $50

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Moreno

Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon

Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with a vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$70 $54

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit: Braver - Rayland

Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit: Braver - Rayland
Amazon

Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit: Braver - Rayland

A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  

$50 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker

Shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this colorful running shoe.

$55 $41

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Rejoice Racer Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Rejoice Racer Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Rejoice Racer Sneaker

With a colorful athletic mesh and synthetic upper, these lightweight sneakers are not only comfy but totally cool for your little one.

$43 $27

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Skech Fast Ice Sneaker

With their shock-absorbing translucent midsole and flexible traction translucent outsole, these vibrant sneakers are the perfect choice for your young adventurer. 

$45 $37

Shop Now

Skechers Boy's Go Run Elevate-Cipher Sneaker

Skechers Boy's Go Run Elevate-Cipher Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Boy's Go Run Elevate-Cipher Sneaker

Designed with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole, these lace-up running shoes provide exceptional comfort for young athletes.

$45 $31

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

