Allbirds' Fan-Favorite Sneakers Are Now Even More Comfy and Cooling — Shop the Tree Runner Go

Allbirds Tree Runner Go
Allbirds
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:33 AM PDT, April 21, 2024

Ugrade your footwear with the newest version of Allbirds' best-selling sneaker.

The dog days of summer will be here before we know it, but Allbirds' is beating the heat with its biggest launch of the year. The next generation of the brand's bestselling shoe is here with the all-new Tree Runner Go. Breathable and lightweight, Allbirds just dropped cooling shoes that will support your feet all day long with next-level comfort.

Men's Tree Runner Go

Men's Tree Runner Go
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runner Go

Women's Tree Runner Go

Women's Tree Runner Go
Allbirds

Women's Tree Runner Go

The Tree Runner Go adds even more of Allbirds’s signature SweetFoam, a sugarcane-derived EVA foam, for extra soft underfoot cushioning. Released just ahead of Earth Day on April 22, this carbon-conscious pair of walking shoes has a carbon footprint of just 4.89 kg of CO2 emissions. 

Available in men's sizes 8 to 14 and women's sizes 5 to 11, these shoes come in five colorways: Natural Black, Medium Gray, Deep Navy, Rugged Beige, and Blizzard. They also have a breathable Tencel lyocell and polyester upper, which makes them cooling, packable and washable. The wear-with-anything Tree Runner Go is the perfect travel shoe for any summer getaways you have planned.

