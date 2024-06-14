Beauty from the inside and out! Lisa Rinna sat down with ET to share what you should experiment with — and what to leave behind — to achieve your most radiant appearance.

For starters, the Mommy Meanest star believes SPF is key for maintaining glowy, healthy skin.

"I have melasma, so the most important skincare is sunscreen. I put it on my face right after I get up in the morning, before I go downstairs. It’s the best habit because your skin is ready for anything right away," Rinna explains.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

"I harp on my daughters about it constantly. Few people in their 20s really think about wearing sunscreen, but if you don't, you’ll kick yourself when you're 45,” the mom, 60, to Delilah Belle Hamlin, 26, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 23, with husband, Harry Hamlin, 72, adds.

From there, the reality television star relies on a simple regimen filled with essentials from her line, Rinna Beauty.

Rinna Beauty

"Our Dryp Tease Body Oil is my number one product … It's light and silky, and absorbs in seconds, so your skin stays dry to the touch, but is super moisturized," she notes.

Next, the model puts her Bright Eyes patches on to get a more energized look. "They are individually wrapped gel-cooling patches that are so easy to use. If your eyes are puffy and tired, or maybe a bit dark underneath, they make you feel so refreshed," she spills.

Before she heads out the door, Rinna applies the brand's Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Oils to highlight her signature full lips.

Rinna Beauty

"The Plumping Oils give you an intense gloss, and come in a fat little container that’s easy to throw in your purse and go anywhere," she dishes.

While the actress mostly sticks to a minimalistic routine, she does like to switch it up with a touch of glam here and there. "I don't wear much makeup when I'm not working. I might do a little highlight on the cheek, a little eyeliner, eyeshadow, and some of my Lash Out Mascara,” the author notes.

But when it comes to the fads you should avoid, Rinna is set in her ways. "Don't smoke! It ruins the skin. … I also wouldn't try the beauty trend where people are making their eyes look like foxes. It's not for me," she shares.

RELATED CONTENT: