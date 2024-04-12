Lisa Rinna has heard her critics loud and clear.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum chimed in on a TikTok video, in which a cosmetic injector called her out and claimed her face was over-filled. Nicole Smith, the video's poster, shared tips for how to avoid changing your appearance with filler and used Rinna's current face as an example of what not to do. The video featured footage of Rinna at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards on April 9 in Beverly Hills.

In the comment section, many fans reacted negatively, poking fun at and being critical of her appearance. "I didn't even recognize her," one comment read.

Responding to the video, Rinna commented, "Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew." On its website, Skinvive is described as the "first and only hyaluronic acid microdroplet injectable indicated to improve cheek skin smoothness."

The longtime star, who rose to fame on Days of Our Lives in the '90s, recently addressed the topic of aging after celebrating her 60th birthday in July 2023.

"I've thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there's this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I'm like, "F**k it. I'm going to age disgracefully," she told Cosmopolitan as the cover star of the Sex After 60 digital issue in January. "I'm not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I'm just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way."

Lisa Rinna poses on the red carpet at a Beverly Hills event. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Added Rinna, "Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I'm happy? That's what I’m looking for, and I'm still passionate, and I'm still curious about life. I don't necessarily need to look like I'm 20 years old, though that's fun if you can get it. But you know what I'm saying? It's about how do you morph yourself into this era and still feel good, be curious, be passionate, and be happy?"

The actress has made it clear she feels good in her body as she rang in the new year with a nude selfie posted on Instagram for millions of followers to see. As she proclaimed in the caption, "HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024 STARTING IT OFF FRESH."

