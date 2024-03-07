Denise Richards Shares the Sad Reason She Last Spoke to Lisa Rinna

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship is a thing of the past.

During Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Richards opened up about her fractured relationship with Rinna.

When asked about her current status with her former friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Richards candidly stated, "Lisa Rinna and I are not friends."

During the show, host Andy Cohen inquired about her last interaction with Rinna, prompting Richards to reveal, "I spoke to her once because, unfortunately, we had a mutual friend that had passed, and so that was only the time we spoke."

Despite the somber occasion, Richards expressed her willingness to maintain a cordial relationship, telling Cohen, "But as far as a friendship where we would be back to where we were -- that wouldn’t happen. But I can be friendly with her."

Richards, who was also on RHOBH, departed from the Bravo reality TV series amid escalating conflicts with Rinna and Brandi Glanville, particularly regarding Glanville's allegations of a romantic encounter between the two.

In a two-part interview on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, the Wild Things star explained her unexpected cameos in the current season of RHOBH. She attributed her return to attending a screening of Garcelle Beauvais' film, emphasizing her genuine support for Beauvais. Richards revealed that the invitation to rejoin the show came from Beauvais herself.

Reflecting on her experience with Rinna, Richards expressed disappointment at the deterioration of their friendship. She lamented, "My experience with Lisa Rinna was so bad that I thought, 'OK, what would happen next season?'” she told host Bethenny Frankel on her pondering whether to return.

"I did have a sh**ty experience. ...It wasn't good with Lisa Rinna and it was sad to me. I had a 20-year friendship with her," she continued. "And to see how she could sacrifice a friendship of 20 years for a show that isn't gonna last forever -- obviously, she isn't on it anymore -- like, at what cost?"

Richards also said she believes she and Rinna would still be friends "if we weren't on the show" together. "I think that you learn a lot about people when you live with them, travel or work with them. I had never worked with Rinna before," she said.

Richards, who left the show wondering about her future interactions with Rinna, said that she wasn't ruling out a full-time return to Real Housewives, especially now that Rinna has left RHOBH.

