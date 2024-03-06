Erika Jayne's path hasn't been an easy one. ET's Brice Sander spoke to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ahead of the release of her documentary, Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, and she revealed why she doesn't think her co-stars could've have made it through the past few years that she went through.

"It's never ending and it's coming from all sides," she told ET as to why Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff wouldn't have survived the legal and personal woes she faced.

On top of her divorce from Tom Girardi, Erika was subject to several lawsuits tied to her ex, which the RHOBH cast wasn't shy about discussing -- and debating -- ad nauseam.

"It's having the entire life ripped out from underneath you and then accusations and trying to defend yourself publicly basically by yourself [with] no idea [when it will end]," Erika added, before speaking about the lawsuits that remain.

"Some of them steal your absolute joy, others are just nuisances and noise. There's a big difference," she said. "You have to be able to... focus on what's in front of you and not let that outside noise get you [down]. You have to pay attention to it, you have to acknowledge it, but you can't allow it to dominate your day."

Though Erika's legal troubles aren't totally behind her, she said that she's "free from how heavy" the situation was. In Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, though, cameras follow the reality star as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency, which came at a time when the negative press around her was much more prevalent and the pressure to perform was at its peak.

"[I was] a mess," she said. "[I'm] certainly much better, I think because the show was successful and I was able to overcome so many of those negative loops. Now does that make me bulletproof? Every now and then do I slide backwards? Yes I do, but [I'm] certainly in a much better headspace than I was while we were filming the show."

As for what her RHOBH co-stars will think of her raw doc, Erika remains unsure.

"I don't know if any of them have ever seen me quite like that, even though we know each other," she told ET. "People show up as different version of themselves all the time. Who knows what they'll think?"

For viewers of the doc, Erika hopes that "people will walk away with a different understanding of who I am and not a persona so much."

"It's pretty raw," she said. "... Erika Jayne is a person. She is an over the top character, larger than life, fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour and fun. There ain't a whole lot of that in Bet It All on Blonde. On the stage there is, but in real life, no."

No matter what people think about her, Erika said she has "a concrete foundation of who I am."

"I know who I am and I am very comfortable in my own skin. I am someone that has stuck it out. That has fought back. Who is resilient," she said. "... The one thing I am certain about is that I am tough and I will not be broken. Even though I get knocked down, I am not going to stay down."

"Anything is possible, truly. You have to fight for it, but you can make things happen for yourself," Erika added. "Life is not over after divorce. Life is not over in middle age. You're going to rise again. You will be able to recreate. You will be able to rebuild. You will come out. You will have scars, but you're going to be OK."

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde premieres March 6 on Bravo after part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion.

