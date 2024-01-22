Andy Cohen isn't going to go easy on Kyle Richards at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. ET spoke to the Bravo host on Monday and he reacted to Erika Jayne wanting him to "eviscerate" her pal about her separation from Mauricio Umansky when they tape the show's season 13 reunion later this week.

Erika made her comments earlier this month during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, citing her own time in the hot seat amid her tumultuous split from Tom Girardi as the reason for her feelings.

"As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment," Erika told Andy. "I love her. She's a dear friend of mine, but fair is fair."

In response to that, Andy told ET, "My plan is never to eviscerate anyone, but I always ask the questions that need to be asked."

"Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio," he said. "I expect that to continue at the reunion, which we tape on Friday."

Elsewhere on RHOBH, fans have expressed mixed reactions to new cast member Annemarie Wiley, much to Andy's dismay.

"I want everyone to succeed," he said. "Social media is completely toxic and nasty and it is also something that you can't be prepared for. It's a nasty world."

Andy additionally said that he urges fans to keep watching, teasing of the girls' upcoming vacation, "I think the viewers will see a new side of Annemarie on the Spain trip."

Drama has also been at the forefront of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, much of which has centered on Monica Garcia.

"I think the question is how will Monica, or will Monica, find her way back into this group?" Cohen said ahead of the third and final reunion installment, airing on Tuesday. "Part 3 is a deep dive into Reality Von Tease and the black eye. And so, at the end, I think you'll have a sense of where we go next season."

Housewives aren't the only Bravo stars to stir up controversy as of late. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules instantly became iconic after Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, a situation fans dubbed "Scandoval." While that reunion featured some evisceration pointed Tom and Rachel's way, Andy believes the ice is thawing between the VPR cast.

"I think they're all kind of evolving," he said. "You have to remember, when we shot the reunion, it was like two weeks after they had found this all out. They were so hot. So now temperatures have cooled down a bit, and I think they're all more able to get together and not spill blood."

Even so, the season 10 finale was one for the books, so much so that it was picked to get the SiriusXM Radio Andy Theater treatment with a star-studded live reading.

"Usually they are episodes where everything is centralized in either one place or one topic, so you can really really dig in," Andy explained of how Radio Andy Theater episodes are picked, a honor that previously went to The Real Housewives of New York City.

"The finale of Vanderpump Rules certainly lends itself to that. This is an all-star cast celebrating an all-star group of reality stars," Andy added. "We've got Chrissy Teigen as Lisa Vanderpump. We've got Susan Lucci as Scheana Shay. We've got Amber Tamblyn as Ariana Madix. Brad Goreski is here. Cheyenne Jackson is here. Carson Kressley as James Kennedy. I mean, this is madness."

Fans will get to experience it themselves when SiriusXM's Radio Andy Theater airs Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. ET on Andy Cohen's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

Days later, on Thursday, Jan. 30, Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo with a new season. Immediately following the first episode of season 11, Lala Kent will appear on WWHL to discuss it all.

