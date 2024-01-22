What does fate have in store for Monica Garcia when it comes to the future of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? Well, Andy Cohen is excited for fans to find out.

The host of SiriusXM's Radio Andy Theater spoke with ET on Monday, reflecting on what Garcia's future might look like when the third and final installment of the RHOSLC reunion special airs Tuesday on Bravo.

"I think the question is how will Monica, or will Monica, find her way back into this group?" Cohen shared. "Part 3 is a deep dive into Reality Von Tease and the black eye. And so at the end, I think you'll have a sense of where we go next season."

In the Jan. 2 season finale, the ladies -- while on a trip to Bermuda for Garcia's birthday -- were faced with the realization that Garcia may not have been upfront and honest about her role in the group and how she came to the show.

In fact, she was revealed to be the person behind Reality Von Tease -- a Real Housewives gossip blogger who had been posting supposed insider secrets about the RHOSLC cast members to the anonymous Instagram account over the course of multiple seasons.

The revelation led to a massive blow-out fight and many of the cast members declared they would not work with Garcia again.

As for the black eye drama, Heather Gay revealed during the same finale that the mysterious black eye she sported during season 3 came as a result of now-imprisoned former castmate Jen Shah. Shah subsequently denied the claims.

"There were a lot of people who were kind of innocent bystanders in this whole thing," Cohen said of the Garcia revelation and black eye drama. "[They] were kind of thrown into under the microscope. So I'm happy also that we can just move past it."

