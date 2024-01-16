Monica Garcia is clearing up fan questions about where her litany of last names comes from.

During part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Tuesday night, the Housewife, 40, was asked by host Andy Cohen about her use of various last names, including Darnell, Delgado, Fowler, and Garcia.

Monica -- who was at the center of most of the drama in season 4 -- explained that Darnell is her maiden name, which came from her mother's middle name, while Delgado is her father's last name. Meanwhile, Fowler is the result of her marriage to ex-husband Mike Fowler. The pair divorced in October 2023 after 14 years of marriage. They share kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6.

As to how she landed on Garcia -- the surname she currently uses -- the mom of four explained that Garcia is the last name that her mother, Linda Garcia, goes by. Monica told Andy and the rest of the cast that when she was a child, her mother did not want her to go by a Portuguese last name after childhood bullying, which is why she changed her last name to Darnell.

After her divorce, however, Monica said she didn't want to take Darnell back as "it means nothing" to her. In summation, the latest addition to the RHOSLC cast said that she has only ever legally used Darnell, Fowler, and Garcia as last names.

During the reunion, Monica claimed that some of her fellow cast members -- including Lisa Barlow -- accused her of changing her last name officially to Garcia as she petitioned to join the show in order to sound "more Latina," which she slammed.

Lisa denied the accusation and said it was Jen Shah, Monica's former boss and past member of the RHOSLC cast -- who made that comment, which lit a fire underneath Monica.

"Oh, so you were repeating what Jen said?" Monica asked Lisa.

"You fake f**king b***h," Lisa replied.

Monica also responded to the claims from the other Housewives that she makes a living off of suing people and Angie Katsanevas' allegation that there are "multiple lawsuits under several" of her names.

In response, Monica asked the others for a list of people who she is allegedly suing, prompting Heather Gay to respond, "Well, you're suing me."

Despite that outright claim, Monica denied that she is suing her, seemingly misunderstanding that the counterclaim she filed against Heather for unpaid services is, in fact, a lawsuit.

Tuesday night's show was part 2 of the fiery reunion that followed a dramatic end to season 4 of the Bravo show. In part 1, Monica also had a showdown with Heather, who accused her of plotting to get on the show.

In the Jan. 2 season finale, the ladies -- while on a trip to Bermuda for Monica's birthday -- were faced with the realization that the newest cast member may not have been upfront and honest about her role in the group and how she came to the show.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather proclaimed to her longtime castmates and friends. "She's not our friend. She's someone who has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group, and the name that you all know her as -- the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend -- is Reality Von Tease."

Reality Von Tease, a Real Housewives gossip blogger, had been posting supposed insider secrets about the RHOSLC cast members to the anonymous Instagram account over the course of multiple seasons.

In the audio clip presented by Heather, Monica says that she used the role as an assistant to Jen Shah as a "stepping stone."

"Kim Kardashian was a f**king assistant and look at that b***h now! I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s**t was as a stepping stone, as a learning experience..." Monica shouts in the voice memo.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion is available to stream on Peacock now and part 2 will hit the streaming platform on Jan. 17. Part 3 of the epic reunion airs on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

