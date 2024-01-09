Heather Gay believes that Monica Garcia was long plotting to join The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and says she has the receipts to prove it.

During night one of RHOSLC's fiery reunion, the women of Utah sat down with Bravo's Andy Cohen to discuss the drama-packed season 4, which ended in one of the most explosive confrontations in Real Housewives history.

In the Jan. 2 season finale, the ladies -- while on a trip to Bermuda for Monica's birthday -- were faced with the realization that the newest cast member may not have been upfront and honest about her role in the group and how she came to the show.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather proclaimed to her longtime castmates and friends. "She's not our friend. She's someone who has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group, and the name that you all know her as -- the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend -- is Reality Von Tease."

Reality Von Tease, a Real Housewives gossip blogger, had been posting supposed insider secrets about the RHOSLC cast members to the anonymous Instagram account over the course of multiple seasons.

In Tuesday night's reunion, the ladies did not get to delve into the Bermuda drama too much but Heather did double down on her fight with Monica, and brought an audio recording that she says proves Monica schemed her way into the series.

Monica -- who previously worked as an assistant for currently-incarcerated Housewife Jen Shah -- says in the audio clip that she used the role as a "stepping stone."

"Kim Kardashian was a f**king assistant and look at that b***h now! I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s**t was as a stepping stone, as a learning experience..." Monica shouts in the voice memo.

Despite the evidence, the newest cast member of RHOSLC said that it proves nothing -- and that her role in the show was just a friendship that snowballed into becoming a Housewife.

"You didn't have like, 'Kim K. started out as an assistant and look where it got her? I'll start as an assistant and see where it gets me?'" Heather asked, prompting Monica to deny the accusation.

It didn't end there, however, as Andy followed it up by asking if Monica signed up to be Jen's assistant in hopes of getting on the show, which she replied to and said that she didn't think that would happen. In spite of that comment, she says she ended up seeing an opportunity and seizing it.

"But why wouldn't I try to get on the show?" she asked Heather, adding that when she met Jen, the show didn't exist. "I applied like everybody else."

As for how Monica got bumped up to a main figure on the reality series,

Heather said she sent the production team a note saying the show would get canceled for "s**t ratings" if they did not add her to the mix.

They then showed part of her original email, reading: "Reaching out in regards to your casting call! Would love more information on what needs to be done or how to move forward. You guys need a feisty exommunicated [sic] Latina on the show immediately!! I'm your girl! - Monica F."

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion airs next Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Uncensored, extended reunion episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

For more on the drama from season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, check out the headlines below.

