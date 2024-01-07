Jennifer Lawrence is not afraid to show off just how big of a Bravo fan she is.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday, the No Hard Feelings star, 33, took a moment to act out Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay's on-screen argument with fellow castmember Monica Garcia, accusing her of being a bully.

"Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines – I got it all," Lawrence said, recreating the now-iconic scene from the season 4 finale. "Screenshots, I got it."

Lawrence, who has long proclaimed her love for the Bravo slate of TV shows including Vanderpump Rules and the various Real Housewives series, also spoke highly of the finale overall during the interview, calling it "amazing" and saying that she was "jaw dropped" at the ending.

"I mean, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I just want to give a shout-out to the best finale I've ever seen on reality TV," she said before making the chef's kiss gesture.

Despite the show having what she called one of the best season finales in reality television history, the Oscar winner maintains that other cities in the franchise are still her favorite.

"I'm always partial to Beverly Hills," she said. "I'm relieved by the New York crew, I was nervous, I think they're going to round out nicely. Everybody seems to have the right personality disorder we like to see."

As for what she plans to watch next, the six-time Golden Globe nominee may have to check out some of the other shows and movies nominated a the awards ceremony as she waits for her other favorite series to return.

"I'm just holding my breath until Vanderpump comes out and that's all I have to live for," she joked.

During the show, The Hunger Games star also hilariously caused a ruckus online after mouthing to the camera, "If I don't win, I'm leaving" as her name was announced in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

