Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is bringing the drama, the scandal, the intrigue and some non-linear narrative editing to its season 4 finale!

On Tuesday's RHOSLC, the housewives were all in Bermuda, celebrating the birthday of one of the newest cast members, Monica Garcia. However, the plot thickened as a twisted web of lies unraveled -- and Heather Gay would make sure the spotlight stayed on Monica even after her b-day, but in a very different way.

The finale jumped back and forth in time to really amp up the mystery, but one of the main elements came when Heather hosted her castmates for a special Bermuda Triangle-themed Agatha Christie-esque dinner party, where each guest was allowed to ask about a secret another guest held.

This whole elaborate set-up eventually boiled down to Heather suddenly calling out Monica for an undisclosed secret.

"The mystery for me with Monica is, who is the real Monica?" Heather asked during the dinner party. "When I met you, we kind of, we bonded over being single moms, moms of daughters and we really had a great time, lots of fun. Charming, funny, witty, smarter than probably people think and, uh... I thought pretty much, like, an open book, you know? Truth teller. But I don't feel like that's who the real Monica is."

"The real Monica is someone who really doesn't want to be our friend, but wants to profit from our lives and our pain," Heather claimed.

The episode then jumped back in time for the big, earth-shattering reveal. Heather secretly called on cast mates Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks to meet her on the beach, hours ahead of the dinner, where she dropped a bombshell.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather told her longtime castmates and gal pals. "She's not our friend. She's someone who has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group, and the name that you all know her as -- the woman whose birthday we celebrated, who we have been trying to champion and support and defend -- is Reality Von Tease."

Reality Von Tease has been the nom de plume, so to speak, of a Real Housewives gossip blogger who posted supposed insider secrets about the RHOSLC cast members to an anonymous Instagram account.

The accusation left Lisa, Meredith and Whitney stunned and in total disbelief.

"Reality Von Tease was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah, but it quickly expanded to troll all of us: me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations," Heather explained. "We never knew who it was."

"Before I even met Monica, I had known about her from our mutual friend, Tenesha," Heather explained in a confessional. "Tenesha's been my hair stylist for over three years and she used to be Monica's closest friend. Monica had a way of handling sensitive information that made me feel so uneasy. At first, I just thought that she was oversharing, but looking back on it now, it was something much more sinister."

"She uses information as a weapon. She relished in the dirty, dark details, in the scandal. Even the dark stuff about her, she was so quick to tell the world, because she's so used to exposing everyone else, but in the moment, I didn't see it," she continued. "And then, right before we left for Bermuda, things started to get really weird."

Flashing back to conversations and odd interactions between Heather and Monica over the past few months, Heather explained how she couldn't see the forest for the trees, and the clues never made any sense -- before now.

"Knowing how well Tenesha knows Monica, I called her and she had a crisis of conscience and came clean," Heather shared. "She told me that there's something I need to know about Monica, that Monica was Reality Von Tease and Tenesha was there for all of it."

"Within minutes, my phone was flooded with screenshots, text messages, audio recordings, videos, photos, DMs, volumes of evidence exposing Monica and I was devastated. But I still needed to make sure that this was iron-clad, that this was the truth. So, I reached out to my friend at [redacted], I sent them everything and today they called me back."

After revealing everything to her friends, Heather explains her plan to confront Monica at dinner, in front of everyone.

Cutting back to the somewhat surreal Bermuda Triangle-themed dinner party, Heather continued to confront Monica.

"I know who you really are," Heather said. "Who you really are is the cyberbully, internet troll Reality Von Tease."

Monica denied the claims, and demanded to see the proof, to which Heather shot back, "You've been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for four years. You are Reality Von Tease, I have the facts to prove it and I have texts from your phone number, you saying, 'I am Reality Von Tease, I am applying to be friends with these women...'"

"I have your perfect formula: receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f**king everything to prove that you are a f**king bully and a f**king troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you've treated us!" Heather screamed. "Every single one of us has woken up in fear for the s**t that you posted!"

"That is bulls**t!" Monica screamed back. "That was never my f**king account!"

As the women continued to push back against Monica, she started to lash out in an effort to save face, before she revealed that she's not the only person involved in the Reality Von Tease persona.

"Von Tease was never just one person," Monica revealed in a confessional. "It wasn't just me. There were several other humans involved, but bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage."

With little recourse remaining for her, Monica went on the offensive and began to sow seeds of doubt, accusing Angie Katsanevas of being involved. Angie angrily denies having anything to do with the account, apart from laughing and commenting at some of the things Reality Von Tease posted over the years.

"These women are ridiculous," Monica remarked in a confessional. "'Oh my god, I'm so shocked Reality Von Tease. Oh! This is awful!' B***h, don't act like every single one of you wasn't constantly watching and DMing that page. Like, you were our biggest fans."

As the dinner party devolved into wild, profanity-filled outbursts and accusations, Monica finally seemed to capitulate.

"You've been running an account that has bullied us for years!" Whitney exclaimed.

"I didn't do s**t," Monica repeated. "Tenesha started the f**king account. [Redacted] ran the f**king account. [Redacted] ran the f**king account. It was all these people, so you can go ahead and bring it on me all you want. I didn't say s**t about anyone else, other than Jen, a hundred percent and I will own that to the grave, 'cause that little w***e is one of the worst humans I've ever met in my life."

In a confessional, Monica defended her actions with regards to Jen -- who is currently serving time behind bars for fraud related to a telemarketing scheme, and is set to be released in 2028.

"I don't think Reality Von Tease was a bad thing," Monica said. "I think that scamming elderly people out of millions of dollars is a bad thing, but I think having a f**king burner page on an Instagram account to expose someone and their abuse is not a bad thing. I think that's just telling the truth."

"I, more than anyone, know that nothing stays in the dark, and everything comes to light. I knew that this information would come out," Monica added in another confessional. "Even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever."

In the end, Monica was forced to leave Bermuda, and was asked by a producer to reflect on being told to get out.

"There's so much more I wanted to say, but I knew I wasn't going to be heard at all. There are a lot of things that I could have said. That was not the time, but there is so much more to the story that needs to be said and trust me, you're all gonna wanna hear it."

Fans will seemingly get a chance to hear more from Monica during the three-part Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion special, which airs Jan. 9, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: