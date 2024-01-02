Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has finally revealed who gave her that infamous black eye during season 3.

RHOSLC season 4 ended on Tuesday with a group blowup over new castmember Monica Garcia's alleged involvement with Reality Von Tea(se), a Gossip Girl-style Instagram account that anonymously targeted the members of the show, particularly the currently-incarcerated Jen Shah.

However, while the others took Monica to task for allegedly providing the account with details and videos of her cast mates, Heather was triggered by what she saw as yet another betrayal from someone who was supposed to be a friend and ally.

"I don't think you understand something about this group," she told Monica. "Listen to me: there's something that you missed out on. We are friends, and we have been through this bulls**t before with Jen. For years, we were afraid. We'd wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her. And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn't f**king add up."

"Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted was strangely familiar," she continued. "And the pain that we went through and the way that we were tormented and tortured? I ate s**t every day for her. I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I did whatever it took. I went on book tour and defended her, and took s**t for the fact that she gave me a black eye."

This reveal was news to co-stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow, who audibly reacted to Heather's reveal (despite the fact that many RHOSLC fans and even some of her castmates have speculated that Jen might have been the cause of injury).

"I'm glad you finally told the truth for once. So, good for you," Monica sarcastically fired back at Heather.

But Heather had heard enough.

"I had to ride hard for her and I had to lie for her," she said of Jen. "We're not going to do it again for you. Pack your bags and go."

After the episode aired, a post to Jen Shah's Instagram story -- seemingly made while the reality star is still behind bars -- denied Heather's claims.

"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," the post read, with quotations marks around the text. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."

"Andy [Cohen] is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview," the post continued. "Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

During season 3, Heather shocked her castmates when she turned up with a painful-looking black eye after a night of partying with Jen and Meredith.

However, her story about how she got the injury changed over time. At first she said she knew what caused the injury but was waiting for one of her cast mates to own up to the truth.

"I think we all know what happened, I just think we don't want to talk about it," she told cousin Whitney Rose after the incident.

During the RHOSLC season 3 reunion, Heather claimed to not remember how she got the black eye, telling Andy Cohen she was blackout drunk and simply woke up with the injury.

"I don't know how I got the black eye," the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen and her fellow costars. "I blacked out. I don't know what happened. ... I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye."

"I thought if maybe they knew, somebody would maybe say something," Heather said, adding that she "started to remember" some things as the days went on and was trying to piece the truth together herself. "I thought, 'Some people here knows.' ... I assumed when I was on the show with cameras and cast, that somebody would give me the trigger that would make me remember. And I still don't know; I still don't know how I got it."

Heather spoke with ET about the RHOSLC season last month, opening up about how she felt burned by Jen by the end of their time together. She noted that Jen's exit from the series -- and therefore the friend group -- put some things into perspective for her.

"I recognized, when everything kind of went up in smoke with Jen and all of the mess, that this could go away," she shares. "I think everyone realized how much we really do enjoy each other, and how much of a great opportunity this has been for us to be friends, and I think that we stopped taking each other for granted and we came into this season as a team and wanting to just kind of like start fresh -- fresh starts, fresh power, I mean that was genuine and it really it worked."

The black eye controversy will be addressed in the final installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion special, which airs Jan. 9, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Bravo.

