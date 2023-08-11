The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City trailer is here and it’s packed with drama and Mary Cosby’s big return.

OGs Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Meredith Marks all return for season 4 with Jen Shah noticeably missing as she serves her prison sentence after being convicted of wire fraud charges.

"For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear," Gay declares in the preview, "and it's time to end it."

With Shah's departure, Bravo added two new Housewives to the cast, season 3 friend Angie Katsanevas and newbie Monica Garcia. Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend, Katsanevas, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face, one to be revealed once the season launches.

Garcia quickly stirs the pot after she tells her new co-stars she'd "f**k" both Barlow and Marks' husbands before revealing she was excommunicated from the Mormon church.

Cosby, who abruptly left RHOSLC after season 2, is back as a friend and continues to bring the laughs. Upon entering Marks' Park City boutique, she immediately announces, "Somebody farted!"

And in typical Cosby fashion, she has no problem speaking her mind. After Gay asks her, "Do you think I look inbred?" Cosby responds bluntly, "I do."

The drama between Marks and Barlow is still there as the former best friends are seen having a heated argument. "Do you want me to go there with the husband?" Marks asks her co-star, adding, "I can go there. Don't f**k with me!"

For Rose, the trailer teases marital issues between her and her husband, Justin Rose.

"It was our anniversary, I just asked, 'Do you still wanna do this?'" she tells Katsanevas. "He was like, 'Do you?' I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Cut to Rose telling her husband, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

