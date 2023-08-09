Diana Jenkins and her husband, Asher Monroe, have welcomed their second child together!

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate announced that she gave birth to a baby girl. Jenkins took to Instagram to share the good news, posting a gallery of photos featuring her, Monroe and their daughter after the little one's arrival. Within the post, the 50-year-old reveals that the couple named their daughter Elodie Mae Book.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl," Jenkins captioned the gallery of photos. "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23"

Several of Jenkins' RHOBH co-stars congratulated the couple on their family's new addition, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.

"She’s here!!!! Sending so much love!!" Jayne commented alongside Kemsley's comment, reading, "So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!"

Richards proclaimed that she is "so happy for all of you," and Rinna wrote, "Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!"

Elodie is Jenkins' fourth child and Monroe's second. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter Eliyanah, as well as Jenkins' son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, British financier Roger Jenkins.

Jenkins revealed her pregnancy in December after opening up about suffering a miscarriage on season 12 of RHOBH. It even turned out to be a topic of contention between Jenkins and castmate Sutton Stracke after Jenkins made an unexpected appearance at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party after having told the cast that she was ordered to bed rest by her doctor.

A month later, the Bosnian-born TV personality took to Instagram to announce her exit and explain why she's made the decision to leave the show.

The decision, which came just days after Lisa Rinna announced her exit from the long-running series, was made so Jenkins could focus on her pregnancy after experiencing fertility issues and suffering a miscarriage.

"You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Since her exit, ET has learned that Annemarie Wiley began filming for the Bravo reality series, leading to speculation that the mother of four is the new diamond on RHOBH.

In March, Annemarie -- who works as a nurse anesthetist -- teased that she might be the newest Housewife when she posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, "💎 Step outside of your comfort zone. 💎 Try new things. 💎 Don’t turn down novel experiences. 💎 Never stop growing. 💎 And most importantly, SMILE through it all! 😉."

The post was liked by a number of Real Housewives stars, including Kemsley, Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Richards. Housewives alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also commented on the post.

This news, which People was first to report, came after ET confirmed that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey also filmed for RHOBH. Bailey attended a dinner at Richards' home where Housewives cameras were rolling, and former RHOBH co-stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present, ET learned.

Wiley is married to former defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who played 10 seasons in the NFL before going on to be a sportscaster for ESPN and Fox Sports, and now hosts the podcast More To It.

The couple has four children: three daughters and one son, 24-year-old Morocca (from Marcellus' previous relationship), 4-year-old Ariya, 3-year-old Alivia, and 7-year-old son Marcellus Junior.

While the upcoming 13th season of Beverly Hills was filmed primarily earlier in the year, sources told ET that cameras were back up and filming pick-up scenes with the cast to capture the aftershocks of the news that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are separating.

ET reported last month that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair spoke out shortly thereafter in a joint statement.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

A source told ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

Andy Cohen spoke out about the situation, revealing on Radio Andy, "I think that this will be included next season on Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form."

