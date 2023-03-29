Erika Jayne is gearing up for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and while she doesn't have her bestie, Lisa Rinna, by her side, she has plenty of excitement on and off-screen to keep her busy come season 13.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Jayne at the fourth anniversary of Sutton Stracke's West Hollywood boutique, The Sutton Concept, where she teased her upcoming Las Vegas residency and RHOBH's potential new housewife.

"It's amazing, and I'm so excited and you must come," Jayne said about the residency, which she said is just a "couple days" away from being announced. "It's a dream come true, actually. It's a dream of mine to have a Vegas residency, and it's happening."

While Jayne won't have Rinna by her side on the show's upcoming season, or Diana Jenkins, who also announced her departure from the show, she's feeling pretty confident about where she stands with the rest of the cast.

"I've had longstanding friendships with Dorit and Kyle, and you know, I've been with these other ladies for a couple years now," she clarified. "So, it's not terrible. It's not like I don't have friends."

As for Annemarie Wiley, who ET learned Wednesday, is filming for the Bravo reality series, the Pretty Mess author kept her lips sealed, though she did confirm that the nurse anesthetist is a "cool chick."

"I can neither confirm or deny," Jayne said when asked about reports of Annemarie Wiley joining the cast. "Cool chick. She seems really nice. I met her one time."

ET also confirmed last week that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey recently filmed for RHOBH. Bailey attended a dinner at Kyle Richards' home where Housewives cameras were rolling, and former RHOBH co-stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present, ET learned.

The familiar faces are welcomed, Jayne said, telling ET, "I don't know if that's something that the audience wants to see, or producers want to see, it's not really up to me. I just think it's cool when they show up, and we were together."

For more Housewives news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Annemarie Wiley Films for 'RHOBH': Everything to Know About Her

'RHOA's Eva Marcille Files for Divorce From Michael Sterling

Cynthia Bailey Films With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kyle Richards on Rumors About Her Marriage and Upcoming Season of 'RHOBH' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery