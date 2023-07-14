'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Says She's Been 'Suspicious' of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Marriage
Garcelle Beauvais isn’t holding back when it comes to discussing Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when the host asked her about the couple's marital issues.
The former co-host of The Real said she and her co-star, Sutton Stracke, were "suspicious" of the couple.
When Cohen asked whether Richards and Umansky's "marriage [was] a topic of conversation" while filming season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais replied, "Yes, for sure."
The 56-year-old actress and TV personality said she has not physically spoken to Richards since news broke of her separation earlier this month, but she has texted her.
"I sent her a text asking her if she was OK and she said, 'I'm hanging in there,'" Beauvais said.
A source told ET that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in production, and cameras are filming all the drama between Richards and Umansky amid news that the longtime couple is separating.
According to the source, cameras are back up and filming pick-up scenes with the women of RHOBH to capture the aftershocks of Richards' marital troubles with Umansky playing out in public.
Cohen also spoke out about the situation, revealing on Radio Andy, "I think that this will be included next season on Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form."
ET reported earlier this month that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair spoke out shortly thereafter in a joint statement.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."
Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."
Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children. The duo shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.
Despite the family photos, a source told ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."
