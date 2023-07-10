Kyle Richards and Her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Co-Stars Are Filming Amid Her Marital Troubles
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Stun During ‘Mission: Impossible - …
Inside Jamie Foxx’s Recovery After Being Hospitalized for Medica…
Penelope Disick Shoves Food Into Dad Scott's Face for TikTok Pra…
Watch Katie Cassidy and Boyfriend Stephen Huszar in Hallmark Xma…
Ryan Gosling Sports Sweet Nod to Eva Mendes at ‘Barbie’ Premiere…
Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Health Scare
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Madonna Postpones 'The Celebration Tour' After ICU Hospitalizati…
Why Swifties Think 'Speak Now' Vault Track Is About Emma Stone a…
Madonna: Doctor Weighs In on Bacterial Infections and What Happe…
'Speak Now': Taylor Swift Talks Album Title and Writing Every So…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cameras are filming all the drama between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Amid news that the longtime couple is separating, a source tells ET that the Bravo series is back in production.
According to the source, cameras are back up and filming pick-up scenes with the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to capture the aftershocks of Richards' marital troubles with Umansky playing out in public.
Andy Cohen also spoke out about the situation, revealing on Radio Andy, "I think that this will be included next season on Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form."
ET reported earlier this month that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair spoke out shortly thereafter in a joint statement.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."
Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."
Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children. The duo shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.
Despite the family photos, a source told ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."
As for the rumors that Richards is dating Morgan Wade, the RHOBH star denied that, saying that she and the country singer are "very good friends."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kyle Richards Denies She Is Dating Morgan Wade Amid Marriage Woes
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have 'Been Struggling,' Source Says
Kyle Richards Poses With Husband Mauricio Umansky Amid Separation
Related Gallery