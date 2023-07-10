The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cameras are filming all the drama between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Amid news that the longtime couple is separating, a source tells ET that the Bravo series is back in production.

According to the source, cameras are back up and filming pick-up scenes with the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to capture the aftershocks of Richards' marital troubles with Umansky playing out in public.

Andy Cohen also spoke out about the situation, revealing on Radio Andy, "I think that this will be included next season on Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form."

ET reported earlier this month that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair spoke out shortly thereafter in a joint statement.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children. The duo shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.

Despite the family photos, a source told ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

As for the rumors that Richards is dating Morgan Wade, the RHOBH star denied that, saying that she and the country singer are "very good friends."

