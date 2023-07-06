Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have always conveyed a great relationship, but ET has learned that, behind the scenes, the couple has been dealing with issues for a while.

A source tells ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

In March, ET spoke with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, where she said she's "not losing any sleep" over internet rumblings on the status of her relationship with her husband.

"The analyzing of everything is so -- we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just -- I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit [Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore."

She continued, "I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

Calling the chill attitude unlike her, Richards said she attributed her change in perspective to being a tenured Housewife.

"I don't know if it's getting used to it, or just I've been through so much I've thrown in the towel," Richards surmised. "I don't really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it's ever been, and I just -- I just can't stress about it anymore."

When news broke that the realitystar and the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent had separated, the longtime couple not only issued a joint statement, they also dropped a new collection of family photos.

Umansky, 53, was all smiles as he posed with Richards, 54, and their kids in a series of pics from their Fourth of July celebrations. In the first shot, Umansky and Richards squeeze in for a selfie with daughters Portia and Alexia, along with Alexia's boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

In another snap, Umansky wraps an arm around Richards as they pose together with their dog, Smokey, between them.

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," Umansky captioned the carousel.

The pair met in 1994 after Richards was divorced from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany. Richards and Umansky tied the knot two years later and went on to have three children: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

A source close to the pair told People, who was first to report the news, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

As for how the relationship woes will play out on the show, that's currently unclear, as no return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

