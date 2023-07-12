We love a Kyle Richards clap back. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired shots at an Instagram commenter who suggested she was in "damage control" mode amid reports of a separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards took to the social media platform on Tuesday to share photos from the family's June trip to Aspen, Colorado, where they attended the wedding of her niece, Kim Richards' daughter, Whitney Davis. The carousel included several beautiful shots, including one family photo of Richards and Umansky with their daughters, Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

The post comes on the heels of recent news that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple said that any claims of them divorcing were "untrue," but that they had gone through "a rough year" and "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

In a comment on Richards' latest post, one user joked that "we love 'damage control' Kyle 😂💖," prompting the reality TV star to reply directly with a spicy response.

"If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this [middle finger emoji]," she wrote.

Kyle Richards / Instagram

Also on Tuesday, Richards' Real Housewives co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, shared that they have been in touch.

"I just texted her and said, '[Are you] OK?' And she replied -- I didn't expect a reply for days," the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress told Page Six at the New York City premiere of Netflix's Survival of the Thickest. "But she just said she's hanging in there."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in production.

According to the source, cameras are back up and filming pick-up scenes with the women of the Bravo series to capture the aftershocks of Richards' marital troubles with Umansky playing out in public.

And over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children.

Despite the family photos, a source told ET, "Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren't new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work."

As for the rumors that Richards is dating Morgan Wade, the RHOBH star denied that, saying that she and the country singer are "very good friends."

