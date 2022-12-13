The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is pregnant. According to multiple reports, the 49-year-old reality TV star is expecting her fourth child -- her second with fiancé Asher Monroe -- after suffering a miscarriage.

Jenkins hinted at the news in a holiday post on Instagram over the weekend, in which she showed off her Christmas decor in the video set to Monroe's 2013 track, "Warm Winter Night."

But it wasn't the video that alerted fans and followers to the pregnancy news, it was the comments section, which saw Jenkins seemingly confirm her pregnancy.

"Mazel Tov in your pregnancy," one follower wrote, to which Jenkins responded, "Long way to go but thank you."

Her RHOBH co-star, Kathy Hilton, commented on another Christmas-themed post, writing, "Congratulations!!!!" Jenkins simply responded with three red heart emojis.

Jenkins, who shares 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah with Monroe, 34, opened up about suffering a miscarriage on season 12 of the Bravo reality TV series. It even turned out to be a topic of contention between Jenkins and castmate Sutton Stracke after Jenkins made an unexpected appearance at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party after having told the women she was ordered to bed rest by her doctor.

She joined the series last season as a full-time Housewife with season 12. A CEO of the Neuro Brands, the Bosnian-born TV personality also heads several philanthropic efforts, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

In addition to Eliyanah, Jenkins is also mom to son Innis and daughter Eneya, whom she shares with her ex-husband, British financier Roger Jenkins.

