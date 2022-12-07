When it comes to the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Harry Hamlin is not worried about his wife, Lisa Rinna, in the slightest.

Hamlin spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of his new AMC drama, Mayfair Witches, where he responded to the boos Rinna received at BravoCon in October.

"There were a lot more cheers than boos, and I thought that her response was classic and epic," Hamlin said when asked about the fallout from RHOBH's controversial 12th season. "I'm not worried about that girl at all."

Rinna was by Hamlin's side for Wednesday night's premiere, which turned into a bit of a date night for the Hamlin family, with daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle also showing up to support.

The reality TV star briefly joined Hamlin's interview to sing the actor's praises, telling ET, "I am so proud of this guy right here."

And she has every reason to be -- and not just for that famous Bolognese sauce Hamlin teased might be hitting shelves soon. In the series, based on Anne Rice's novel, Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair, the uncle of Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

As for how Hamlin would describe the show, the 71-year-old actor had one word, "weird."

"It's Anne Rice, and it's Anne Rice through the lens of Esta Spalding, and all the characters are amalgamations of other characters. The story is a little bit different, but they've opened it up now so we can have many, many years of fun with these characters," Hamlin shared.

He added, "I love playing this guy. This is the most fun I've had in 40 years playing a character. This guy -- he is too cool."

Hamlin also has high hopes for the show, adding that he thinks that it's even more "far out" than AMC's long-running hit, The Walking Dead.

"Look, this show is gonna take AMC into a whole new universe," Hamlin promised. "Walking Dead was pretty far out, but this is gonna be really far out."

Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Rinna Wishes She'd Taken Year Off 'RHOBH' After Outbursts

Lisa Rinna Responds After Fans Boo Her at BravoCon (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors, Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Future

Lisa Rinna Responds After Fans Boo Her at BravoCon (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery