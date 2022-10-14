It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel.

After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her, Rinna walked into a chorus of cheers and boos from the crowd. The former soap star laughed as she walked to the stage before flipping the audience off as she settled into her seat.

When speaking with ET's Brice Sander after the panel, Rinna responded gamely to the boos, saying that the experience was actually "so fun."

"I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like 'Why are you worried? It's fabulous,'" she said with a laugh. "I'm like a wrestler, I'm like WME. I think I made it."

The RHOBH star has been at the center of controversy since season 12 kicked off, from her one-sided feud with co-star Sutton Stracke to her recent drama with Kathy Hilton. The latter came about after the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, where the women recall Hilton having a "mountain-sized meltdown" in a nightclub. Rinna alleges that Hilton went further when the two were alone, insulting certain cast members during the outburst, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

Tension boiled over between Richards, Rinna and co-star Erika Jayne in the RHOBH season finale, after Rinna continued pushing the narrative that Hilton's alleged tirade gave her PTSD. Richards alleged that Hilton's investigation into the tabloid stories about her "meltdown" revealed a publicist from Jayne's camp was part of multiple leaked stories.

"More of the story's gonna be told," Rinna told ET about the upcoming episodes of the show's reunion. "And some denials of the story are gonna happen. All of a sudden the story's being denied when somebody apologized. But now she's denying it happened, so I think that'll be interesting because she's gonna come in like that. She's gonna deny the whole thing."

Regardless, Rinna says, "the truth always comes out," but there is no changing what people choose to believe.

"You can't control what people are gonna believe. I can tell you that I tell the truth and I've always told the truth," the soap star declared. As for her relationship with her co-stars -- which Richards has called "strained" -- Rinna assured ET that, despite the drama, the cast still cares for one another.

"Us as a group, we have a really good time and we really care about each other," she shared. "I will tell you that it's a hard show to do, but at the end of the day, I really care about these women."

And if fans are wondering if her behavior over the season will see her being "put on pause," Rinna says there's no such thing as pushing pause on her.

"Whether they boo me or not, no one's ever gonna push pause on me -- I can tell you that that'll never happen," she stated. "You'll either see me or you won't -- there ain't no pause happening. I'm either there or I'm not. No pause button for Rinna."

For more from inside 2022 BravoCon, keep checking back in with ETonline for exclusive interviews and content.

