Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Lisa Rinna Says Things With Kathy Hilton Are ‘All Good’ Followin…
Damar Hamlin Update: Doctors Working to Get Athlete to Breathe o…
‘Love Is Blind’: Jessica Batten on Her ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Dur…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Nearly One…
New Year’s Eve 2022: ET Breaks Down the Best Countdowns to 2023
Mila Kunis Reacts to Being Confused for Megan Fox
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls Janelle Separation 'Stupid' (Exclusiv…
Damar Hamlin: Medical Expert Gives Insight Into Athlete’s Condit…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Why Julie Chrisley Appears in Denial About Prison Time
Ashley Olsen Marries Artist Louis Eisner in Private Ceremony
Todd and Julie Chrisley Having 'Tough' Time Before Reporting to …
Miranda Lambert Reacts to Shania Twain Shout-Out as She Kicks Of…
ABC News’ Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Endangering Their Kids on…
Austin Butler Reveals Why Choosing a Date for the Golden Globes …
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him in Up…
Prince Harry 'Spare' Bombshells: William and Kate Encouraged Him…
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed’s Ex Rose Exposes Him for His Alleged Li…
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.
Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
"She’s fun to watch," he said. "She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she’s very secure with herself. I just think she’s entertaining."
On Friday morning, Cohen took to his Instagram Story and posted a collage of Rinna drawn by DrunkDrawn, an artist who specializes in surreal Real Housewives artwork. "An iconic run...," the Bravo host wrote.
Rinna revealed she'd be leaving the Bravo series on Thursday, telling People, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
While the show has been drama-filled for years, season 12 was a more personal one for Rinna, who lost her mother, Lois, just days into production. In part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, Rinna was confronted with a look back at her journey over this past season, which included Rinna's outbursts at her fellow castmates, including Sutton Stracke. The former soap star was immediately emotional after the footage aired, breaking down in tears on the reunion couch.
"It's hard," Rinna said between tears, when Cohen asked how she's been. "It's really hard to come into a show like this, and maybe would've been better if I had taken the time off."
She continued, "When you're in that deep of pain -- I've done the best I can. I'm sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I've done. I'm really just trying to walk through life."
Cohen then brought up a question from a viewer who accused Rinna of using her mother's death as a scapegoat for her bad behavior. The fan asked the Bravolebrity what her excuse was for being as "disgusting" to Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards in previous seasons as she was to Stracke this time around.
"Listen, it has been a very confusing time for me, and I'm not going to scapegoat it, I'm just gonna say it is and has been a very confusing -- I have been all over the place, and I don't ever remember myself being quite all over the place, but I have been," Rinna admitted.
For more from Rinna's run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, check out the video and links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lisa Rinna Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Wife Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Drama
Lisa Rinna Wishes She'd Taken Year Off 'RHOBH' After Outbursts
Kathy Hilton on Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Post-Reunion (Exclusive)