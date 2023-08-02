Erika Jayne is finally addressing speculation that she used the drug Ozempic to lose weight.

Jayne was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside actress Jackie Hoffman, and while being introduced, Cohen said she was "looking like a whisper of herself" after losing a noticeable amount of weight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied, "Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally."

"Not Ozempic-ally?" Cohen asked.

"I was going through menopause," Jayne, who has shown off her fit frame in several outfits on Instagram, replied. "So I took it all down."

When Hoffman expressed doubt that anyone "loses weight in menopause," Jayne doubled down.

"I went to the doctor and I said get it off me," the 52-year-old reality star said, noting she wanted to make sure her comments "didn’t trigger any" viewers.

"We have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder," Jayne added, referencing co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s struggles with bulimia.

Bravo

Jayne isn’t the only Real Housewives star denying using Ozempic in recent months. Kyle Richards has slammed reports that she used the diabetic medication to lose weight, while other Bravolebrities have come forward admitting to trying the drug.

Jennifer Fessler admitted to using Ozempic in March, while Emily Simpson and Dolores Catania also confessed to using the drug, which is prescribed to people with diabetes to help control blood sugar and, more recently, has made headlines for its weight loss effect.

But not every Housewife is OK with the idea of people using Ozempic for weight loss.

In an Instagram video, Bethenny Frankel expressed concerns about people using the type 2 diabetes medication.

"This is going to be scary because very thin people who have body dysmorphia and eating disorders are going to be taking this,” the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum said in an Instagram video.

Frankel said she heard the medication is running "rampant" in Boca Raton, Florida, and Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She then warned her followers about the potential side effects of using Ozempic to shed pounds.

"Now I’m hearing stories about it being a mood alterer. … I’m hearing stories about it affecting people’s personalities," she alleged, noting that she’d heard of people using the medication becoming "mercurial" and "nasty."

RELATED CONTENT:

Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Busta Rhymes Recalls Near-Death Experience During Sex That Led to His 100-Lb. Weight Loss

Emily Blunt on Cillian Murphy's 'One Almond' Diet for 'Oppenheimer'

Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss

'Sister Wives' Stars Mykelti and Tony Padron Reveal Major Weight Loss

'1000-Lb. Sisters:' Tammy Slaton Shows Major Weight Loss in First Full-Body Selfie

Related Gallery