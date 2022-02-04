There seems to be a disconnect. After Mary Cosby shut down speculation that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a source tells ET that the show has "no plans to film with her."

The source says the RHOSLC cast and crew are "surprised by" the 49-year-old reality star's Twitter comment denying reports she is no longer a cast member onthe Bravo show.

"She knew her future with the show when she didn't show up to the reunion," ET's source says. "She's not filming and there are no plans to film with her."

On Friday, Cosby took to Twitter to deny reports she's leaving after two seasons.

"This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication. A complete lie! I have not spoke to anyone!!" she wrote on Friday, days after she thanked her followers on Instagram for their support.

However, just last month, a separate source told ET that Cosby did not show up for the RHOLSC season 2 taping of the reunion and would most likely not appear on any of the new episodes for season 3.

During a Twitter Spaces talk, per Crazy About Bravo, Cosby explained why she didn't participate in the reunion.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby claimed. "I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed."

The man Cosby appears to refer to is Cameron Williams, who appeared on season 2 of the franchise. According to the other Housewives on the show, Williams, who has since died, claimed that he gave Cosby's church $300,000, after taking out a second mortgage on his home. Cosby's season 2 storyline focused on the rumors surrounding her and the congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, and her relationship with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

Cosby previously opened up to ET about why would miss out on trip.

"I feel like if I go in to do an event, or go to do something fun or enjoyable, dinner and vacation, that’s super touchy. I'm gonna go with someone I enjoy, someone that enjoys me," she said in 2020. "That sounds fun. But to go with this group? Every escape was, like, literally an escape for me."

RELATED CONTENT

Mary Cosby Denies Reports She's Leaving 'RHOSLC'

Mary Cosby Addresses Her Decision to Skip 'RHOSLC' Reunion

Mary Cosby Is a No-Show to 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion

'RHOSLC' Star Jennie Nguyen Fired From Bravo Following Resurfaced Racist Posts This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery