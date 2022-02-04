'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Has 'No Plans to Film' With Mary Cosby for Season 3, Source Says
'RHOSLC’: Mary Cosby on Why She Missed Out on Group Scenes and R…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
There seems to be a disconnect. After Mary Cosby shut down speculation that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a source tells ET that the show has "no plans to film with her."
The source says the RHOSLC cast and crew are "surprised by" the 49-year-old reality star's Twitter comment denying reports she is no longer a cast member onthe Bravo show.
"She knew her future with the show when she didn't show up to the reunion," ET's source says. "She's not filming and there are no plans to film with her."
On Friday, Cosby took to Twitter to deny reports she's leaving after two seasons.
"This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication. A complete lie! I have not spoke to anyone!!" she wrote on Friday, days after she thanked her followers on Instagram for their support.
However, just last month, a separate source told ET that Cosby did not show up for the RHOLSC season 2 taping of the reunion and would most likely not appear on any of the new episodes for season 3.
During a Twitter Spaces talk, per Crazy About Bravo, Cosby explained why she didn't participate in the reunion.
"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby claimed. "I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed."
The man Cosby appears to refer to is Cameron Williams, who appeared on season 2 of the franchise. According to the other Housewives on the show, Williams, who has since died, claimed that he gave Cosby's church $300,000, after taking out a second mortgage on his home. Cosby's season 2 storyline focused on the rumors surrounding her and the congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, and her relationship with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.
Cosby previously opened up to ET about why would miss out on trip.
"I feel like if I go in to do an event, or go to do something fun or enjoyable, dinner and vacation, that’s super touchy. I'm gonna go with someone I enjoy, someone that enjoys me," she said in 2020. "That sounds fun. But to go with this group? Every escape was, like, literally an escape for me."
RELATED CONTENT
Mary Cosby Denies Reports She's Leaving 'RHOSLC'
Mary Cosby Addresses Her Decision to Skip 'RHOSLC' Reunion
Mary Cosby Is a No-Show to 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion
Related Gallery