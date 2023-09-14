Jen Shah Has Reportedly 'Bonded' with Elizabeth Holmes in Prison

Making friends on the inside. Former tech mogul and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has reportedly sparked a friendship with reality star Jen Shah.

A rep for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star told People on Thursday that Shah and Holmes have gotten to know each other.

"They’re friends," the rep told the outlet. "They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change."

"Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another," the rep added. "They’re getting through it together."

Both Holmes and Shah are currently serving their sentences at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

The disgraced Theranos founder reported to prison back in May, to begin her 11-year sentence related to her fraud and conspiracy convictions. Meanwhile, Shah reported to the prison in February to begin her six-and-a-half-year sentence after her fraud conviction.

At the time, ET spoke with Shah's prison consultant, Justin Paperny, who predicted that the pair would run into one another while behind bars.

"There's a guarantee they're going to run into one another," Paperny told ET of the Texas prison. "There's also going to be an understanding amongst them, so for that reason, I suspect they'll connect. They may become friends."

According to Paperny, at the time, Shah had "adjusted really well" to life in prison.

"She doesn't complain. She's teaching. She's making the most of her experience," Paperny said of Shah. "She's finding the meaning through this experience, namely, teaching other women who have not had the advantages and benefits that she has had. She's using that platform for good. She's avoiding drama. She's doing her job, and she's mentoring."

Because of this, Paperny said he felt that Holmes should look to Shah as an example of how to get the most out of her time inside.

"If Elizabeth chooses to adjust like Jen, I suspect they could be friends. Perhaps Jen, as I've encouraged her to do, could even mentor her," he said. "If Elizabeth Holmes does half as well as Jennifer Shah has, then Elizabeth Holmes' family should be proud of her."

Check out the video below to hear more

RELATED CONTENT: