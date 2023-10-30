It's little girl: the sequel.

Mary Cosby brings back one of her most-quoted insults in ET's exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which returns with an all-new episode on Tuesday after taking a week-long hiatus. Mary meets up with Whitney Rose at a local restaurant to (hopefully?) clear the air after Mary opted out of attending group events due to her apparent dislike for some of her castmates.

"We missed you at Greek Easter," Whitney tells Mary, referencing Angie Katsanevas' drama-filled get-together.

"I didn't miss it," Mary flatly replies, taking a sip of water. Soon after, the women share a sweet cheers over wine, which Mary promises will give them "seven years blessed." But, judging by what happens next, those blessings will be delayed. As the waitress sets down part of Mary's meal, liquid sloshes out of the bowl, shocking the fashionista. The server is quick to apologize and attempts to right the situation, but the damage is already done.

"No, you did not spill food on me! Oh my gosh!" Mary exclaims, going on to ask in her confessional why the woman couldn't have put Whitney in the splash zone instead of her.

"That's a sign, you should not be here tonight," Mary declares, before telling Whitney she "better come with it" and "shoot her shot" after calling this meeting to reconcile.

"I got caught up in a lot of bulls**t, talking about you, and I'm so sorry," Whitney starts.

"You severed our future, severed it," Mary tells her.

"But Mary, you have to own it, too," Whitney replies.

Watch it all play out here:

"What do you mean I have to own it?" a confused Mary asks. "I have to own you talking about me?"

"You sent me mean text messages and it hurt my feelings," Whitney explains. The editors then bring the receipts in the form of a flashback clip featuring Whitney rattling off a string of not-so-nice words from her co-star.

"You think you're better than me? I can tell you, you're not. I'm better than you," Whitney reads. "I also know I look younger than you. I don't need all the fake injections in my face to make my face look like whatever."

"I've never had plastic surgery!" she continues. "Never! I don't need it like you do."

"Grow up, little girl. K?" Mary fires back. "I'm done. Have a good night. I'm not doing this with you. You're not wasting my-- you've wasted enough of my time."

"Mary, please don't do this," Whitney pleads.

"Watch me leave," Mary tells her.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Mary really does leave, or if she sticks around to call Whitney a "bobblehead," too. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

