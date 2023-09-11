It's giving, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

In ET's exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the cast channels Keeping Up With the Kardashians when jewels go missing on vacation... but it's a little less glamorous than Kim losing an earring in the waters of Bora Bora. Actually, a lot less glamorous, because it's Lisa Barlow losing a ring in the Palm Springs airport bathroom. The ladies are in California for their first girls' trip of season 4.

"I'm hiding in the bathroom," Heather Gay whispers into her phone, recording the chaos unfolding just beyond the camera's view as Lisa scrambles to locate a diamond eternity band she says slipped off her finger as she was finishing up her business in a neighboring stall.

"Lisa's gone completely unhinged," Heather narrates, as audio of Lisa frantically searching for her ring soundtracks Heather's selfie video, which is also punctuated by the percussive noises of industrial toilets flushing.

"She came out with her pants half down," Heather shares, "screaming about having lost one of her rings."

"Oh my god, John is going to kill me!" Lisa exclaims as Heather grimaces; Lisa's referencing her husband, who gifted her the pricy prized possession. She claims it's worth $60,000!

Watch it all play out here:

Lisa ultimately gives up on her search, meeting the other women at baggage claim after 45 minutes of investigating. She says she'll file a report with security in hopes a good samaritan turns in her costly accessory, but at least one of the ladies doesn't seem to have faith that'll happen.

"Someone stole that," Monica Garcia proclaims in her confessional. "It's at the pawn shop, like Sublime said."

Then there's Mary Cosby, who questions the ring's alleged value and whether Lisa was even wearing the ring in the first place, despite Lisa providing a selfie from their travels to prove it.

"Mary missed everybody and missed being a part of the group, and it was nice to see her back," Lisa told ET ahead of last week's premiere. "Mary is always funny, you don't know if you're getting jabs or if she's being funny."

"You'll have to wait and see if she loves being around us," she teased. "It's, like, an hour-by-hour thing!"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

