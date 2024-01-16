On part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, a couple snowflake-holders find themselves in a verbal snowball fight -- and ET has your exclusive first look!

Housewives executive producer/reunion MC Andy Cohen opens the segment with a fan question, inquiring whether Lisa Barlow regrets telling Monica Garcia, "No one wants to be your mom," now that she's seen the season and watched tense, private moments between Monica and her Monica's mother, Linda.

"The conversation got misconveyed [sic]," Lisa says, throwing Monica for a loop.

"Misconveyed?!" she blurts out.

"Listen, I rebuttaled [sic] as sophomoric as you dished it," Lisa throws back at Monica. "You were the nasty one all season."

"I was not the nasty one all season, I was responding to the energy I was given," Monica says, as Lisa launches into a imitation of Monica, paraphrasing insults she hurled out over the course of filming. She uses Angie Katsanevas as her stand-in enemy to demonstrate.

"She called Meredith [Marks] a 'trampoline with eyes!'" Monica exclaims, quoting one of Angie's more memorable lines from season 4. "Are you joking?!"

"That means her skin is nice and smooth and tight," Angie jumps in, but Monica's not buying it. Meredith just hangs her head and shakes it in shame.

"I want to be a trampoline with eyes," Lisa whispers to Heather Gay, as Monica continues to go off about the double standard she sees at play within the circle.

"Honestly, that's what I want to be, too," Heather replies amid the madness. Lisa refocuses on Monica, telling her she was "nasty to me all season," to which Monica replies, "Touchet," when she means to use "touché."

"Touchet?" Heather asks while Lisa and Monica continue to go at one another. "What does 'touchet' mean?"

"You called me a piece of s**t, you called me ugly," Lisa rattles off. "You're nasty to women. You are."

"So are you, Lisa!" Monica fires back.

Watch it play out here:

"You can cling to that one comment," Lisa tells Monica.

"You don't get to throw s**t in my face and not catch it back," Monica warns Lisa. "Don't say s**t if you can't take it. Don't dish it if you can't..."

At this point, Andy seems exhausted. He closes his eyes and rests his head on his hand, waiting to regain control of the conversation.

"You can't get anywhere with her," Lisa laments, going on to reference a memorable scene from the season. "This is why your mom talks to a tree, because you can't-- you don't listen."

"You're manipulative," Lisa continues. "You are so f**king manipulative."

Monica rebukes that descriptor, calling Lisa out for "throwing my mom in my face." Lisa attempts to explain herself, but Monica talks over her and she ultimately gives up.

"It's not worth it, Lisa," Heather tells her. "It's not."

"My ears are, like, literally hurting," Whitney Rose tells Meredith, as Monica and Lisa launch into another shouting match over Lisa's comment about not wanting to be Monica's mother.

"Compared to some of the things you said about us, it's nothing," Heather jumps in to tell Monica.

Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

"You're such a b***h," Monica spouts. "Heather, I don't even know what your problem is with me. Dead-a**, I don't know what the f**k your problem is with me."

"Well, give it a minute, I'll let you know," Heather cryptically replies.

"She's gonna tell you in a little bit," Andy reiterates, as he steers the ship back on course. Fans will have to tune in to see where things go from here, though Heather hinted at a still-fractured group after the taping -- at least when it comes to Monica, whom she exposed for allegedly running an anonymous Instagram account known to gossip about the show.

"Right now, we're not friends and I don't see us becoming friends, and that's what it would take," she told ET in December. "It would take accountability, and honesty, and that's why we're not friends right now."

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The reunion concludes with part 3's premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the same time. Uncensored and extended episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: