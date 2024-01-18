In a tumultuous three-part reunion, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has left viewers on the edge of their seats with screaming matches, insults, and accusations that could rival the fieriest of reality TV moments. The chaotic backdrop of a Bermudian hellscape set only intensified the already heated atmosphere among the Housewives.

For those brave enough to watch the uncensored version on Peacock, they were treated to a few extra bits of content and an abundance of colorful language. However, according to Andy Cohen, the host of the reunion, there was even more chaos that never made it to the final cut.

During an episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, he shared insights into the behind-the-scenes madness.

Andy revealed that he received feedback from a friend regarding Part 2 of the reunion. Some believed it wasn't a "good look" for him to allow Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow to engage in a heated confrontation without intervening.

In Andy's defense, he claimed to have tried to stop the fighting throughout the day, playing the role of referee for the Housewives. However, much of this footage ended up on the cutting room floor.

"What was cut out is there are some people whose method of fighting is just to scream louder, keep talking, don’t take anything in, and just keep moving forward like a Mack truck," Andy explained.

He continued, "And I would say that Monica is kinda of that ilk, and I was jumping in the whole day. You don’t see it because you don’t want to see it." Andy likened the experience of trying to control the Housewives to watching a teacher attempting to gain control of an unruly classroom, acknowledging that it wasn't the content any viewer would want to witness.

Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Last month, RHOSLC star Heather Gay supported Andy's account of the chaotic reunion. After filming the season 4 reunion, she spoke with ET about Andy's mediation skills, revealing that he resorted to screaming in an attempt to restore order.

"I saw Andy scream in a way that reminded me of me being a teenager with my own father," Heather teased. "It was thrilling on some level if you’re into the patriarchy, but it was … yeah, Andy yelled."

While viewers were still treated to a barrage of screaming during the season 4 reunion, it appears that they were spared from hearing it from Andy himself.

Gizelle Hernandez / Bravo

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Uncensored and extended episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: