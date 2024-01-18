The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has her reasons for bringing up Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, during a recent episode of the Bravo series.

The 52-year-old "Pretty Mess" singer was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, alongside Dr. Nicole Martin from The Real Housewives of Miami, and addressed the recent RHOBH episode where she brought up Richards’ daughter having an OnlyFans account.

Erika explained the motive behind discussing the Wild Things star's daughter, stating, "I wouldn’t have brought up Denise’s daughter had she not pushed so hard. That's really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it."

The long-standing feud between Erika and Denise has remained unresolved despite the 52-year-old actress' brief return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this season. Contrary to expectations, tensions escalated between the two following their interactions at both Kyle Richards' dinner party and Crystal Kung Minkoff's Taco Tuesday celebration.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

A caller questioned Erika's actions, pointing out a potential double standard as she had previously been upset with former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson for mentioning Erika’s son being a cop.

Erika responded, "Yeah, I see this a lot, by the way, on social media. You know, I have much better control over my son’s profession than I did then. I feel like if you were to say it to me today, I’d be like, 'Yeah.'"

NICOLE WEINGART/BRAVO

Andy pressed further, asking if Erika considered her actions hypocritical. Erika defended herself, stating, "Not really. But I will say this, I have much better control over my son’s profession than I did then."

She attributed this change to time and the experience her son has gained on the job since then.

Changing the subject, Erika was asked what advice she would give to Kyle Richards as she navigates her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, which is playing out on RHOBH. "I wouldn’t, I’d keep going. You have no choice but to just keep rolling. Lean in like you tell us all the time, lean in," she shared.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

