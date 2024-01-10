Kyle Richards is embracing the possibility of dating women, and she is unapologetically open about it.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards left her co-stars in shock with her candid revelations about her marriage, her openness to dating women, and her close bond with country singer Morgan Wade.

The episode kicked off with the RHOBH cast on a mini girls' trip to Ojai, California, celebrating Annemarie Wiley's birthday. Notably absent from the festivities was Erika Jayne, who was sick with COVID.

The women gathered for a wine-fueled lunch where Kyle, despite not drinking, sparked intense conversations with a card game called "Girls' Night Out Table Topics."

During the card game, Sutton Stracke posed a question about the appropriateness of husbands communicating with other women on social media. Kyle immediately expressed her disdain for such interactions, revealing a past conflict with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"I've had, like, a fight with Mau over that," Richards tells the group. "I hate that stuff. Liking people's photos, following people."

"Mau gets a lot of DMs from women," she shares in her confessional. "They don't care that he's married. And they're always the aggressor, and it just makes you realize there's a lot of f**king a**holes out there."

"You don't have to follow every single person and like all their photos," she says back at the table with the women. "But yeah, I don't like that at all. At all."

Kyle, unprompted, asked the group if they would consider dating a woman. The revelation left her friends confused, with Dorit Kemsley expressing her bewilderment, "Where the hell did this come from?”

Sutton shared that her cousin is a lesbian while Garcelle Beauvais admitted to contemplating it at times, while Kyle herself surprisingly confessed, "Yeah. Maybe," when asked if she could.

Garcelle, in a confessional, remarked on the evolution of Kyle’s views, noting her past shock at discussions about threesomes and making out with women. "And now she's... open to a relationship with a woman? I don't know much, but I think there's a country song in there," Garcelle humorously speculated.

Kyle then attempted to explain a provocative term during the table talk, leading to an impromptu demonstration with fellow housewives Dorit and Sutton.

"When I was in Cabo with my friends, a question came up about scissoring," Kyle says. Crystal Minkoff makes a gesture with her hands to explain. Garcelle wonders if that's the same as "69." Kyle and Dorit stand up to demonstrate. Dorit lays down and spreads her legs while Kyle mirrors her and locks her legs.

"That was just having sex, I'm sorry," Sutton says. "I'm not impressed by those moves."

The focus then shifted to Kyle's relationship with country singer Morgan Wade. During a "Celebration of Life" event to honor her late friend, Lorene, Kyle invited the RHOBH cast, including Teddi Mellencamp, and Morgan Wade.

"There are people that I speak to every single day no matter what. Teddi and Morgan are two of those people," Kyle explains in her confessional. "Everything in our life is discussed. Friends, husbands, siblings, work, complaints, celebrations. Everything."

This admission from Kyle comes amid swirling rumors of a romance with Morgan, which gained momentum following Kyle's separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio.

Kyle explained her initial attraction to Morgan through her music, praising Morgan's raw and honest expression. As Morgan performed her song, "Wilder Days," Kyle watched in admiration, revealing the depth of their connection.

"Initially, I was drawn to Morgan by her music," Kyle reflects in confessional. "Morgan's music really spoke to me, because she was just so raw and open and honest, and just putting it all out there, and I admire that in someone. Especially someone that has struggled with that myself. I appreciate that quality in someone."

Once at the event, Kyle sings along to Morgan's soundcheck for her performance.

The episode delved into emotional moments as Kyle shared heartfelt speeches about Lorene and suicide, and the women gathered to support each other.

Kyle teared up in a confessional, recalling one of her final conversations with Lorene. "She said, 'Always appreciate your marriage,'" Kyle shares. "I said, 'I will.' So now, when we're having a hard time, I think I'm letting her down."

The night concluded with Kyle and Morgan's onstage embrace, leaving viewers and castmates with lingering questions about the nature of their relationship.

"I think since Lorene died, I just think life is too short. I'm really just trying to be happy and live my life. I don't want to have a wasted day of not feeling good, or spending time with people that I don't want to spend my time with. Or people that don't appreciate me," Kyle says.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

