The latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to unravel the personal life of 54-year-old Kyle Richards amid rumors about her friendship with 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade. As fans speculate about the nature of their relationship, Richards takes a moment on the Bravo show to set the record straight.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode airing on Dec. 13, Richards engages in a FaceTime conversation with Wade while preparing for an event hosted by her co-star, 52-year-old Sutton Stracke. The candid conversation reveals a playful banter between the two friends as Wade inquires about Richards' outfit for the night. "What are you wearing?" asks Wade, peering into the phone screen.

Richards, sitting at her vanity in a robe, responds with a touch of humor, "I know you're making fun of this. This is from my line… and it's very cute, so leave me alone." Wade, insisting she was genuinely curious, reassures Richards, "I'm not making fun of you, I was just curious!"

In a cutaway scene, Richards addresses the dynamics of her friendship with Wade, stating, "My relationship with Morgan is very different than my relationship with my other friends because she is constantly teasing me. I know that when Morgan and I hang out, I'm going to be roasted."

The relationship between Richards and Wade has been a subject of intense speculation among RHOBH fans, particularly since Wade's debut on the reality series earlier this month. During a tattoo appointment that was featured on the show, Wade revealed that Richards "stalked" her on social media, eventually leading to their friendship.

Richards confirmed, "I did, I stalked her. I heard Morgan's music, and I was like, 'Oh my God. Who is that girl with this voice and these lyrics?' And I followed her."

Addressing previous rumors, Richards acknowledged sharing Wade's music on her Instagram Story intentionally to catch her attention. However, both Richards and Wade have consistently maintained that they are just close friends and nothing more.

The RHOBH drama intensifies as the season unfolds, shedding light on the breakdown of Richards' 27-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky. In the latest episode, Richards dismisses suggestions of trouble in her marriage, but in real-time, she and Umansky have confirmed their separation, with Richards referring to it as a "divorce."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Despite the personal challenges, Richards insists on maintaining an amicable relationship with Umansky, telling TMZ they plan to spend the upcoming holidays together.

Recently Richards sought solace and festive cheer at Kathy Hilton's dazzling Christmas party. Adding a touch of country flair to the glamorous event, Richards was accompanied by Wade.

The Hilton mansion served as the backdrop for a stunning photo capturing the trio, who posed in front of a lavishly adorned Christmas tree. Hilton shared the festive moment on her Instagram on Monday, writing, "Home for the holidays 🎄🎁🌟."

The photograph radiated holiday spirit, with 64-year-old Hilton donning a sparkling beaded skirt and jacket set, exuding elegance. Richards and Wade complemented each other in coordinating red ensembles. Richards chose a skintight red gown accentuated with a bow on the chest that she paired with nude heels and a shimmery gold bag. Wade opted for a velvet burgundy button-down layered under a black Gucci blazer, finishing off the look with black pants and a Hermès belt.

The festive gathering was attended by an array of stars, including Hilton's daughters, Paris and Nicky, along with notable personalities like Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Zoe, Kate Beckinsale, and Stracke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

