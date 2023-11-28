Kathy Hilton is sharing her thoughts on sister Kyle Richards' separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

Joined by her daughter, Paris Hilton, for an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 64-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her initial heartbreak upon learning about the Kyle and Mauricio's separation in July.

"When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," she told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on Monday. "Kyle, believe it or not, she's the youngest, but she's the strongest, she’s bossiest.”

Kathy called her younger sister "very strong" and "resilient," adding, "I just want her to be happy."

Responding to inquiries about a potential reconciliation between Kyle and Mauricio, Kathy noted, "There's no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it."

Paris, 42, lightened the conversation by commenting on Kyle's appearance, stating, "She's looking hotter than ever though."

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, shared glimpses of their time together on Instagram, despite their marital challenges.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the real estate mogul, who have been separated for a while, showcased their Thanksgiving festivities with a group of "15 or 16" people. Despite their separation, they remain amicable, living under the same roof while navigating the next steps for their family.

The couple shares three daughters: Alexia, 27; Sophia, 23; and Portia, 15. Additionally, Kyle has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, 34, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Both Kyle and Mauricio have since spoken publicly about their complex situation, with Mauricio taking a defensive stance on a podcast, emphasizing that he will share details about his marriage when he's ready.

Kyle had previously disclosed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she initiated the change in their marital status.

And during a recent appearance on the brand-new podcast Bravo's Hot Mic, Kyle talked with host and Bravo producer Alex Baskin and addressed hate from those who have speculated she is making up marital problems for "relevance."

"What human being would create a story like this for?" she asked. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. But who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this."

Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation over the summer but the pair maintains that they are not getting divorced, which has led to some questioning the legitimacy of their status. In the face of those rumors, Kyle is doubling down on her statement that their separation is real, calling the "fabrication" angle "the dumbest thing."

"That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years," she told Baskin. "I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it's just the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

The mom of three -- who has been on RHOBH for 13 seasons -- went on to say that the insinuation she is trying to stay "relevant" makes no sense to her as a longtime cast member and someone who does not care about what certain people think.

"I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television but I'm good," Kyle said. "I'm not looking to be more relevant. I'm good. And I would never put my family through this, ever, for ... I almost said it was a dumb TV show, sorry!"

Earlier in November, Kyle had to backtrack after inadvertently saying she and Mauricio were getting divorced while speaking to reporters on the carpet at BravoCon, which she stressed was not the case.

Over that same weekend, Kyle also spoke with ET and said that while they may not be together anymore, she considers their marriage a success and their relationship to be "amicable."

"All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other," Kyle said.

"I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way," she added, noting that she and Mauricio are "just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

